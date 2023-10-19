Kanye West Shockingly Cordial With Kids' New 'Manny' After Kim Kardashian Was 'Scared Out of Her Mind' to Introduce Them
Kanye West likes the new manny!
On the Thursday, October 19, episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed how her ex-husband’s first meeting with their kids' new male nanny went.
The Skims founder admitted she was “scared out of [her] mind” to introduce the rapper to the employee, likely due to some of his recent antics.
Kardashian — who shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with West — recalled the interaction between the troubled musician and the nanny.
“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint and has been so nice to [the manny],” she stated, explaining the nanny then handed Saint the “ball, like, really easily.”
West apparently told the worker, “Hey, if you’re gonna help raise my son … don’t do that. Make him go get himself. These are some of the rules that I would want.”
The mother-of-four expressed her happiness with that interaction, saying, “I was like, ‘Oh my god. OK. That’s great.'”
The reality TV star explained she wanted a male nanny since her home is “female-dominated.”
“I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking [them] up and taking them to sports,” she added. “Sometimes, because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out and take over and handle it.”
Despite the two men getting along surprisingly well, West has repeatedly had public outbursts as of late.
- Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps With Daughter North As Kanye West Keeps An Eye On Pete Davidson On Instagram
- Kanye West Finds New Ways To Dole Out Fatherly Advice After Confessing Kim Kardashian Has Kids 80% Of The Time
- Kanye West Reveals He Cried, Felt ‘Destroyed’ At The Thought Of Aborting Daughter North West
Most recently, on Wednesday, October 18, the “Stronger” singer released a heated conversation between himself and Elon Musk via friend and stylist Ian Connor’s social media.
"When are we going to speak. You owe me nothing," the Yeezy designer apparently texted the Tesla founder.
"You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak ... The nature of the relationship has to change,” the 46-year-old added before divulging details of his mental health. “I’m not bipolar I have signs of autism from my car accident."
The hip hop star, who was in a car accident in 2002, then switched the subject to his and Kardashian's relationship.
"You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me. And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform," the musician claimed.
While West claimed he does not struggle with bipolar disorder, Kardashian revealed the star’s mental health diagnosis in 2020 after he went on a social media tirade.
"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," she wrote at the time.
"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try," she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words do not align with his intentions," Kardashian concluded.