'Absolutely Unhinged': North West Shocks Fans by Praising Kanye's Controversial Music and Drawing a Picture of Bianca Censori's Behind
Followers of Kim Kardashian and North West's joint TikTok account were taken aback by one of their latest uploads.
The post in question contained multiple photos, with the last slide depicting a written prompt by the 10-year-old tot, who was asked by a teacher to write three things she was grateful for.
"I am grateful for the VULTURES 1 album because it is insanely good," North wrote about her dad Kanye West's newly released disc. "I am also grateful for the black vulture because if vultures weren’t alive this amazing album wouldn’t have come out."
"Lastly, I am grateful for the song CARNIVAL," she added, referencing another one of the rapper's tunes.
North's words surprised some given that in one of his tracks, he raps about being bipolar and antisemitic.
Equally concerning was that North drew a rendition of Kanye's album artwork, which features his wife, Bianca Censori, in nothing but knee-high socks and a piece of fabric covering her behind.
Though that photo has since been deleted from TikTok, plenty of social media users saw it, sparking disbelief and discussion.
"North drawing her step mum’s a-- is weird to me y'all idk 😭," one person wrote on Reddit, while another confessed, "I can’t defend this. This is absolutely unhinged."
"Even Eminem didn't let his daughters listen to his music," another individual pointed out. "Art or not, her dad's music is inappropriate for children. And yes, that includes his own 10-year-old child."
"Its especially disturbing that she cites 'Carnival'...I just read the lyrics and as a grown adult I feel gross," one person noted of the raunchy verses, while another said, "Honestly it’s wild what she’s been exposed to."
As OK! reported, Kanye's spouse — whom he married in December 2022 — is known for wearing next to no clothing, with an insider claiming that her loved ones worried she's being controlled by the Grammy winner.
"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye," the source claimed to a news outlet. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."
"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery," added the insider. "It is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control. He is pushing her nakedness all over his own so that he can control her narrative."