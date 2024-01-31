Kanye West Shares Revealing Photo of Wife Bianca Censori in a Micro Thong as Rumors of His 'Controlling' Behavior Run Rampant
Kanye West continues to use his wife, Bianca Censori, for shock value.
The disgraced rapper, 46, took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 31, to share a photo of the 29-year-old dressed in nothing but a tiny micro thong, white tank top and a piece of fur draped on her head as rumors continue to run rampant about West's "controlling" behavior.
In the snap, Censori, who married the musician in December 2022, left little to the imagination in the small articles of clothing while posing beside a bathtub.
The risqué shot comes as insiders express their concern about the architect due to West's alleged stronghold over her — especially after the "Heartless" artist reportedly cut her off from using social media.
"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye," a source claimed. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."
"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery," the insider added. "It is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."
People close to Censori have West's posts featuring his spouse extremely alarming. "He is pushing her nakedness all over his own so that he can control her narrative," the source explained.
"It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world, he is causing her to become more and more isolated," the insider claimed. "This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his s--- anymore has seemingly vanished once again."
"She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped," the source continued.
The fashion designer's behavior recently came to a head when he grabbed a phone out of a female photographer's hand and screamed in her face when asked about being controlling of his partner.
"Are you crazy?" West yelled at the female. "You think because you’re a white woman, you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb--- s--- like that asking me about my wife, if she has free will? Are you crazy? You got free will, or you work for the devil?"