Kanye West Shares Revealing Photo of Wife Bianca Censori in a Micro Thong as Rumors of His 'Controlling' Behavior Run Rampant

"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye," a source claimed. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."

"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery," the insider added. "It is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."

People close to Censori have West's posts featuring his spouse extremely alarming. "He is pushing her nakedness all over his own so that he can control her narrative," the source explained.