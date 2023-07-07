Kendall Jenner Fans Can't Decide If Model Is 'SERIOUSLY Photoshopped or Made Out of Cardboard' in Viral Kevin Hart Photo
Kendall Jenner landed herself at the center of social media trolls' online mocking after she posed for a confusing picture next to Kevin Hart.
The comedian shared a photo of himself and the model holding each other's alcohol brands at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's famous Hamptons white party on Monday night, July 3.
"Friends supporting friends 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾. @grancoramino & @drink818 Had yesterdays party on 1000…. Good times with good people!!!!!" Hart captioned the viral picture shared to his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 4, to which Jenner simply replied, "🤍💪🏼🥃😎."
Jenner stepped out to the star-studded evening in a white mini dress, which featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti-strap details.
She kept her hair simple, wearing it completely down in natural blown out waves.
The supermodel towered over Hart in silver stiletto heels, while the Central Intelligence actor kept it casual in sneakers, white dress pants and a matching short-sleeved button-up collared shirt that was slightly see-through. However, it wasn't their outfits that had everyone talking.
Instagram users couldn't resist flooding the comments section of the upload with hilarious reactions to the head-scratching image.
"She’s either SERIOUSLY photoshopped or made out of cardboard," one person quipped, as another added, "I looked at this for 5 mins trying to see if she’s a cardboard cut out or not."
A third user agreed, stating, "I really thought she was a cardboard cut out the whole time until I looked at the legs."
Jenner is no stranger to receiving hate from social media users, as people recently poked fun at a look she wore for a fashion show.
On Monday, June 26, the 27-year-old strutted across the runway at Jacquemus' Spring 2024 show for Paris Fashion Week in Versailles, France, where she was dressed in a cloud-like romper that critics compared to an "oversized diaper," as OK! previously reported.
"Everyone else — tried to have a flattering outfit. Kendall — let’s model a marshmallow and call it fashion, charge thousands and then tell them they can’t pull it off," one person commented on Jenner's post thanking the luxury brand for the opportunity to model for them.
"Is this fashion? Because it looks like an adult diaper. Yikes," someone else wrote, as another joked, "me using the shower curtain to walk out the bathroom because there was no towels to dry off with."