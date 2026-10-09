Officer at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing an Inmate After Admitting She Might Be Pregnant With His Child
Oct. 9 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
A corrections officer at the New Jersey prison where Sean "Diddy" Combs is serving his sentence has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an inmate.
Jordan Pensak, 27, admitted to having a sexual relationship with a prisoner at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix, where the disgraced music mogul is currently incarcerated.
The guilty plea comes as Combs, 56, faces renewed scrutiny over his alleged privileges behind bars and a change to his projected release date.
Prison Officer Admits to Sexual Relationship With Inmate
Pensak pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to sexually abusing an individual in federal custody.
According to federal prosecutors, the corrections officer had s-- with an inmate in January 2026, despite her position of authority at the low-security facility.
The relationship was described as consensual in court documents, although sexual contact between corrections officers and inmates is prohibited under federal law.
Pensak's sentencing is scheduled for February 10, 2027.
She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Officer Allegedly Feared She Was Pregnant With Inmate's Child
Investigators revealed that Pensak and the inmate exchanged sexually explicit photographs and messages through social media and other electronic applications.
Their communication was facilitated by two contraband cellphones the prisoner possessed while incarcerated.
Pensak also acknowledged the relationship in text messages to multiple individuals, including members of the inmate's family.
In one exchange, she expressed concern that she might be pregnant with his child.
Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether a pregnancy occurred.
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Diddy's Prison Release Date Has Been Pushed Back
The developments come as Combs' projected prison release date has shifted from January 21 to March 2, 2028.
The change follows allegations that the rapper enjoyed special privileges at Fort Dix, including access to prohibited electronic devices, alcohol and personal services from other inmates.
His representative has disputed suggestions that Combs is violating prison rules.
The Bureau of Prisons has not publicly established whether the allegations caused the release date change.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Serving a 50-Month Sentence
Combs was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in October 2025 after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
He was acquitted of the more serious s-- trafficking and racketeering charges.
The Bad Boy Records founder was subsequently transferred from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to Fort Dix.
There is no indication that Combs was involved in Pensak's criminal case or had any connection to the inmate she abused.