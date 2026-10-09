TRUE CRIME NEWS Officer at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing an Inmate After Admitting She Might Be Pregnant With His Child Source: MEGA, UNSPLASH A corrections officer at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Jersey prison has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an inmate. Taylor Camp Oct. 9 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A corrections officer at the New Jersey prison where Sean "Diddy" Combs is serving his sentence has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an inmate. Jordan Pensak, 27, admitted to having a sexual relationship with a prisoner at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix, where the disgraced music mogul is currently incarcerated. The guilty plea comes as Combs, 56, faces renewed scrutiny over his alleged privileges behind bars and a change to his projected release date.

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Prison Officer Admits to Sexual Relationship With Inmate

Source: MEGA, UNSPLASH Jordan Pensak, 27, faces up to 15 years in prison.

Pensak pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to sexually abusing an individual in federal custody. According to federal prosecutors, the corrections officer had s-- with an inmate in January 2026, despite her position of authority at the low-security facility. The relationship was described as consensual in court documents, although sexual contact between corrections officers and inmates is prohibited under federal law. Pensak's sentencing is scheduled for February 10, 2027. She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

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Officer Allegedly Feared She Was Pregnant With Inmate's Child

Source: UNSPLASH Investigators discovered that the officer exchanged explicit messages with an inmate.

Investigators revealed that Pensak and the inmate exchanged sexually explicit photographs and messages through social media and other electronic applications. Their communication was facilitated by two contraband cellphones the prisoner possessed while incarcerated. Pensak also acknowledged the relationship in text messages to multiple individuals, including members of the inmate's family. In one exchange, she expressed concern that she might be pregnant with his child. Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether a pregnancy occurred.

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Diddy's Prison Release Date Has Been Pushed Back

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs' projected release date has been moved.

The developments come as Combs' projected prison release date has shifted from January 21 to March 2, 2028. The change follows allegations that the rapper enjoyed special privileges at Fort Dix, including access to prohibited electronic devices, alcohol and personal services from other inmates. His representative has disputed suggestions that Combs is violating prison rules. The Bureau of Prisons has not publicly established whether the allegations caused the release date change.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Serving a 50-Month Sentence

Source: NBC News Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving a 50-month sentence.