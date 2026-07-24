Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Held His Own' in Prison Fight Before Being Thrown Into Solitary Confinement: Source
July 24 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly got in a prison fight while incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institute, Fort Dix, and was thrown into solitary confinement as a result.
The rapper went head-to-head with another inmate at the New Jersey prison after the anonymous prisoner insulted him.
One source alleged that Combs, 56, began shoving the man and throwing punches before the confrontation devolved into an all-out fight.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Held His Own'
An insider told TMZ that Combs "held his own" before prison guards swiftly broke up the tussle.
The source suggested that Combs was immediately placed in solitary confinement, though it is unclear how long he will remain in isolation.
Combs' tussle could have long-term consequences, including an extended stay in the clink. The rapper is currently set to be released in February 2028.
The date, however, assumes that Combs exhibits good behavior and earns credits to reduce his sentence.
Fort Dix officials told a source they were "not at liberty" to comment on Combs' fight or whether it would impact his time served in the low-security federal prison.
"We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody," read their comment. "Such information would not be available for the public domain."
The Federal Bureau of Prisons also declined to comment on "disciplinary matters or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety and security concerns."
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Why Is Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Prison?
Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison in July 2025 after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
His prison sentence is set to be followed by five years of supervised release. He had already been held for 12 months before his sentencing, which was subtracted from his time left to serve.
The rapper was found not guilty of various racketeering, conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges.
Combs was also named in a $30 million sexual harassment lawsuit filed in 2024. Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones claimed Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him several times while they collaborated from September 2022 to November 2023.
As the July 21 deadline for the suit drew closer, Combs' lawyers filed a request for more time to submit counterclaims, alleging they can not effectively communicate with their client while he is incarcerated.
Diddy filed a motion to dismiss Jones' claims in 2024 before several of the producer's accusations were dismissed by a judge in March 2025.
The father-of-seven was hit with several other sexual assault lawsuits as well.