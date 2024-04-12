'What a Shocker': O.J. Simpson Called Out for Claiming He Was in 'Good Health' 2 Months Before His Death
Though O.J. Simpson is no longer on this Earth, he is still being called out for his alleged lies.
After it was revealed that the football star died at 76 years old from cancer on April 10, people went off about how he claimed he didn't reveal the truth about what he was going through in the months leading up to his death.
In his final video, uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, on February 11, the athlete claimed he was doing just fine — and there was nothing to worry about. Two months later, he passed away.
"Hey, let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who reached out to me," Simpson said in the video, which was filmed before the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. "My health is good. I mean I'm dealing with some issues but hey I think I'm just about over it and I'll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks."
The former football player added, "But it was very nice hearing from you and those good, positive words. Thank you."
Of course, people thought it was hilarious that Simpson — who was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman but was later acquitted — couldn't even tell the truth before he departed the planet.
"OJ Simpson assured fans he was in good health in final video before cancer death," the title of an article read, leading people to comment on it.
One person wrote, "OJ lied?" while another said, "The hypocrisy is the worst part."
A third person added, "What a shocker," while another added, "Makes you wonder what else he could’ve been lying about."
O.J. made headlines in the '90s for allegedly getting away with the crime, though a jury found him not guilty.
Caitlyn Jenner, who was friendly with O.J., claimed she and Kris Jenner, whom she was married to at the time, were at the Simpsons' home the night before the slayings, and based on Kris and Nicole's communications, O.J. allegedly committed the crime.
"Obviously he did it, and he got away with it," Caitlyn alleged. "And at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson.'"
Kato Kaelin, who was friends with Nicole and a witness at the trial, also weighed in on the verdict the day after O.J. died.
"My opinion was I think he's guilty. I have that opinion, and I still believe that today," he said on Jesse Watters Primetime. "On his deathbed, I don't know if he said a penance or not — but I really believe he is guilty — and if he made peace with God or not."