O.J. Simpson's Final Last Days Revealed: Late Star Was 'Drinking a Beer on the Couch' 2 Weeks Before Sudden Death

O.J. Simpson was living a very full life right before he died on April 10 after a short cancer battle.

"He was awake, alert and chilling," attorney Malcolm LaVergne said on Tuesday, April 16. "He's on the couch ... drinking a beer and watching TV. And so that was the last time we had effective back-and-forth conversations. He's usually the one who keeps me up on the news ... so we were just catching up on the news then."