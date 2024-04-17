O.J. Simpson's Final Last Days Revealed: Late Star Was 'Drinking a Beer on the Couch' 2 Weeks Before Sudden Death
O.J. Simpson was living a very full life right before he died on April 10 after a short cancer battle.
"He was awake, alert and chilling," attorney Malcolm LaVergne said on Tuesday, April 16. "He's on the couch ... drinking a beer and watching TV. And so that was the last time we had effective back-and-forth conversations. He's usually the one who keeps me up on the news ... so we were just catching up on the news then."
But just a week later, on April 5, a doctor said Simpson was "transitioning." During LaVergne's last visit to the athlete, who was 76 years old when he died, he only had the strength to ask for water and to watch a golf tournament instead of tennis.
"Of course he chose golf," LaVergne told the Associated Press. "He was an absolute golf fanatic."
LaVergne, who is handling Simpson's estate, also added that only one person was with Simpson when he died, though he didn't elaboroate anymore.
As OK! previously reported, Simpson's family confirmed his death in a statement posted to X. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the family wrote. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
Though Simpson often found himself in controversial situations — he was acquitted in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman after they had been killed outside Nicole's home in 1994 — he seemed to have a soft spot for his children.
"You have to remember that they've shared O.J. with the world their entire lives," the attorney said of the athlete's children: Arnelle Simpson, 55, Jason Simpson, 53, Sydney Simpson, 38, and Justin Simpson, 35.
"At first they shared good O.J. But still he was famous," LaVergne continued. "And then, in 1994 on, they kind of had to share bad boy O.J. with the world. But at the end of the day, these children just lost a father. And they have the added burden that he is one of the most famous people on the planet, and who is polarizing and who is surrounded by controversy."
O.J. was later convicted of leading five men, including two armed individuals, in a 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers in a Las Vegas casino hotel.
“We believe it is an extremely defensible case based on conflicting witness statements, flip-flopping by witnesses and witnesses making deals with the government to flip,” Simpson layer Yale Galanter told the AP at the time.