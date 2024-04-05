Gypsy Rose Blanchard Undergoing Plastic Surgery as Part of Her 'Personal Transformation Journey' After Split From Ryan Scott Anderson

"She said she's a bit nervous, but she's happy it's going to be done," Vizier spilled. "The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look."

Blanchard's friend also touched on the backlash Blanchard has received since becoming a free woman after spending eight years in prison for the second degree murder of her abusive mother.

"My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she's doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it," Vizier explained. "I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her."