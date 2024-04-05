OK Magazine
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Undergoing Plastic Surgery as Part of Her 'Personal Transformation Journey' After Split From Ryan Scott Anderson

gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery transformation after split
Source: @ryan_s_anderson_/instagram
By:

Apr. 5 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is finally in control of her life and her body.

Three months after the 32-year-old was released from prison, she announced she's getting a nose job, with the procedure scheduled for Friday, April 5, in Louisiana.

gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery transformation
Source: mega

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting rhinoplasty.

"I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too," she shared with a news outlet. "Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

Her pal Nadiya Vizier said the surgery is something Blanchard has "wanted for a while."

gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery transformation
Source: @ryan_s_anderson_/instagram

The star's friend said she's wanted to undergo the procedure 'for a while.'

"She said she's a bit nervous, but she's happy it's going to be done," Vizier spilled. "The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look."

Blanchard's friend also touched on the backlash Blanchard has received since becoming a free woman after spending eight years in prison for the second degree murder of her abusive mother.

"My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she's doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it," Vizier explained. "I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her."

gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery transformation
Source: @ryan_s_anderson_/instagram

Last week, Blanchard announced she's separated from husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

The news about Blanchard's surgery comes one week after the star announced she separated from husband Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she wed in 2022.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she wrote on Facebook. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

The last several days, Blanchard has been seen spending time with ex-fiancé Ken Urker, whom she even got matching tattoos with earlier this week. However, the duo and Urker's mom insisted they're not in a romantic relationship.

"Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it," his mom, Raina Williams, told a magazine.

gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery transformation
Source: @ryan_s_anderson_/instagram

The estranged spouses married in 2022.

"I think she's a sweet girl," she continued. "I think she's made her mistakes and she's trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her. As of right now, there is no plans on a romantic scale right now."

"My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy," Williams declared. "It devastated him when they broke up the first time."

People spoke to Blanchard and her friend about the surgery.

