Olivia Newton-John Admits She Was 'Looking Forward' To Death In Resurfaced 2021 Clip

“We all know we’re going to die, but I think we spend our lives in denial. It’s extremely personal, so it’s hard to put into words," Newton-John, who had a 30-year battle with breast cancer, told Sarah Grynberg on her "A Life of Greatness" podcast. "I feel that we are all one thing, and I’ve had experiences with spirits and spirit life. I believe there is something that happens."

The four-time Grammy Award winner continued, "I hope the energies of the people you love will be there. … I think all the love will be there. I’m sort of looking forward to that — not now, but when it happens."