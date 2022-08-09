OK Magazine
Olivia Newton-John Admits She Was 'Looking Forward' To Death In Resurfaced 2021 Clip

Aug. 9 2022, Published 9:18 a.m. ET

Olivia Newton-John once said she was looking forward to what's next for her after death.

In a resurfaced February 2021 podcast interview, the late Grease star admitted she did not fear dying because she believes there was something beyond the world of living.

“We all know we’re going to die, but I think we spend our lives in denial. It’s extremely personal, so it’s hard to put into words," Newton-John, who had a 30-year battle with breast cancer, told Sarah Grynberg on her "A Life of Greatness" podcast. "I feel that we are all one thing, and I’ve had experiences with spirits and spirit life. I believe there is something that happens."

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN'S BREAST CANCER BATTLE IN HER OWN WORDS

The four-time Grammy Award winner continued, "I hope the energies of the people you love will be there. … I think all the love will be there. I’m sort of looking forward to that — not now, but when it happens."

Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California on Monday, August 8, where she was surrounded by family and friends, as OK! reported. She was 73.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” a statement to her social media pages read. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and again in 2013 and 2017. Using her own illness to help others, as she became an advocate for breast cancer detection and opened her own public hospital — the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia — in 2012, Newton-John had been very open about her cancer journey.

'YOUR IMPACT WAS INCREDIBLE': JOHN TRAVOLTA'S BEAUTIFUL TRIBUTE TO LATE 'GREASE' COSTAR OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN

"I'm so lucky that I've been through this three times and I'm still here," she said in an August 2019 60 Minutes Australia interview. "We know we're gonna die at some point, and we don't know when it is. When you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you're suddenly given a possibility of a time limit. So every day is a gift."

Newton-John is survived by husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

Page Six first reported on Newton-John's thoughts on death.

