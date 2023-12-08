Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Knew About Their Exes' Secret Romance for Months, Reveals Insider
While the public was shocked to hear Amy Robach and boyfriend T.J. Holmes' respective ex-spouses — Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig — are now dating, an insider claimed the GMA3 costars "have known about their romance for months."
Though the cat is now out of the bag, the new couple doesn't want to "publicize" things too much, as even though "they care deeply about each other ... [the relationship is] still developing."
The insider explained to a news outlet that "T.J. and Amy were [initially] work friends, so they’d all hang out here and there, but [Fiebig and Shue] weren’t that close" before the scandal.
As OK! reported, the duo bonded over their break-ups, and that "turned into something else."
"They’re connected over their values," the source insisted of Fiebig and Shue's relationship, which has been going on for six months. "It’s bigger than the affair now."
The insider insisted the hookup isn't out of revenge, as everyone has "moved on" from the drama, in which Robach and Holmes were outed for their romance in late 2022 before the public knew of their impending divorces.
Buzz about the exes getting together dropped on Tuesday, December 5 — the same day Robach and Holmes' new podcast premiered. While one source said the blonde beauty "thinks her ex is trying to steal her thunder," another person declared, "Andrew doesn’t steal the spotlight. He’s so private. That’s not who he is."
Either way, the source believes the podcast co-hosts "will have to address" the story about their exes "because they will still want to keep themselves in the news."
- Romance Shocker: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Have Been Dating Each Other for 6 Months, Insider Claims
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Cozy Up in Resurfaced 2016 Selfie Together: 'Loved Hanging Out'
- Amy Robach's Pals 'Aren't On Board' With Her Choosing T.J. Holmes Over 'Classy' Andrew Shue: 'She's A Bit Impulsive'
Robach and Holmes promised to spill all of the tea on their romance and their subsequent firing from ABC on "Amy and T.J.," and in the first episode, they clarified that they never cheated on their former partners.
"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case," the dad-of-three, 46, stated. "Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings."
"We shouldn’t have allowed, [and] I can say that in hindsight, for folks to find out about our relationship before they found out about our divorces," Holmes continued. "If people would have heard [about the divorces] earlier [than] ‘they’re in a relationship, now they’re dating,’ maybe an eyebrow would have been raised or something, but it wouldn’t have become what it became."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six reported on Robach and Holmes knowing about their exes' relationship.