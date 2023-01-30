Does Harry Know? Olivia Wilde Caught In Emotional Embrace With Ex Jason Sudeikis After Styles Split

Leaning on a friend? Despite Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' messy and highly-publicized split, they appear to be on great terms.

The very friendly exes were spotted putting on a united front in Los Angeles on Friday, January 27, hugging and exchanging smiles in a public parking lot. Seemingly paying no mind to the photographers and onlookers, Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, happily embraced.