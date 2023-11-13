New Couple Alert? Olivia Wilde and Chris Rock Spark Romance Rumors While Leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Party in L.A.
Olivia Wilde and Chris Rock looked really happy to be together as they left Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party!
On Saturday, November 11, the Don't Worry Darling director, 39, and the stand-up comedian, 58, had smiles plastered on their faces as they departed the Titanic actor's 49th birthday party together in Los Angeles, Calif., sparking rumors that the two may be more than friends.
Wilde rocked a white T-shirt with her blonde locks down as she got into the black SUV with Rock, who could be seen laughing in the back of the car.
A possible new romance may be a welcome change for the former The O.C. actress — who split from Harry Styles in 2022 — after she finally settled her custody battle with former fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 7.
According to court documents, the We're the Millers star will fork over $27,500 per month to his former partner, an amount that was based on his estimated 2023 income of $10 million. Wilde's income was reported as $500,000.
Things got ugly earlier this year when the New York native accused Sudeikis, 48, of not paying child support after claiming he was in a "significantly superior" financial position.
"I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason's standard of living. I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel's egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct," Wilde expressed to the court.
"Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter," she continued.
As for the Madagascar star, he split from his wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, after 18 years together in 2014. However, he sparked rumors that he was in a relationship with Lake Bell after they were photographed grabbing dinner together in Santa Monica in July 2022.
"It's a pretty new relationship," an insider said at the time. "They are getting to know each other and seem to have fun."
Daily Mail obtained the photo of Wilde and Rock leaving the party together.