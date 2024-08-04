Jason Sudeikis Is 'a Lot More Confident' After 'Dealing With the Fallout of His Relationship With Olivia Wilde': Source
Jason Sudeikis is finally recovering from the confidence-blow of his messy split from Olivia Wilde.
The former couple – who share kids Otis, 10, and Daisy, 7 – started dating in November 2011. However, their decision to separate was confirmed in 2020, followed by a very public custody battle.
Four years later, the Saturday Night Live alum is settling back into his life – and feeling pretty good about himself!
"The good news for Jason is that he’s finally living for himself a little bit," a source explained. "After a lot of false starts, he’s finally opening himself up to a new relationship after being in the Ted Lasso bubble for the last five years and having almost no time to devote to anything else, personally or even with his career."
The source claimed he's undergone a "huge transformation" from the "dark place" he'd been in several years ago when "dealing with the fallout of his relationship."
"He’s a lot more confident and in a much more positive place right now, but what’s going to be the trick to making that last?" the source continued. "That’s a tougher question because even though Jason says he wants to settle down and build toward a new family situation, his trust issues are always going to be a factor against making a new commitment that sticks."
Sudeikis is also moving on his with girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt! The pair first sparked dating rumors in January when they were spotted packing on PDA — and months later, they appear to still be going strong.
Added the source, "Everybody’s rooting for Jason and Elsie to make things work, but Jason has proved in the past that even the best relationship can slip through his fingers if he isn’t giving it everything he has. He deserves a personal life as successful as his acting career but it’s been a major struggle for him to make that a reality."
The source further revealed that while things are "going well" between Hewitt and Sudeikis, he's "come to understand that he has a lot of options and that women do like him for more than just his incredible success."
