Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Kids Troll Their Dad During Christmas TV Appearance — Watch

As Sudeikis, 48, gave his thoughts on the match-up, his children hung over his shoulder while making funny faces into the camera. When the Ted Lasso star was asked who he thought would win, his daughter said, "I don't know."

Sudeikis's mini-me then chimed in, making it clear he was rooting for the New York-based basketball team, while Daisy pretended to be an influencer as she told the audience to "subscribe now."