Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Kids Troll Their Dad During Christmas TV Appearance — Watch
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s children have inherited their comedic chops!
As the Saturday Night Live alum made a Monday, December 25, appearance on the Bird & Taurasi Show to give commentary on the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks, his kiddos Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, made sure their dad wasn't taking himself too seriously.
As Sudeikis, 48, gave his thoughts on the match-up, his children hung over his shoulder while making funny faces into the camera. When the Ted Lasso star was asked who he thought would win, his daughter said, "I don't know."
Sudeikis's mini-me then chimed in, making it clear he was rooting for the New York-based basketball team, while Daisy pretended to be an influencer as she told the audience to "subscribe now."
"They are speaking our language," host Diana Taurasi joked as the funny man jokingly rolled his eyes over his rambunctious brood.
As OK! previously reported, tension between Sudeikis and the mother of his children, 39, has been soothed in recent months despite their contentious custody battle. The former couple — who split in 2020 — were seen hugging and acting cordial to each other while attending their son's soccer game earlier this year.
"There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore," a source said of the two breaking off their engagement. "If you’re looking for a juicy story, there just isn’t one."
However, things did become a bit dramatic during the pair's battle over their kids, as Wilde and her legal team accused Sudeikis of trying to "litigate her into debt, and then claim she should be deprived of her right to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him."
"While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot," the documents read. "While the details of Jason's finances are presently unknown as he refused to substantively respond to basic discovery, she is aware that he is far wealthier than she is."
"Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example," the legal docs continued to allege. "We were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January. I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion."