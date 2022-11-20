Beaming Olivia Wilde Steps Out For Solo Red Carpet Appearance After Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde may not be Harry Styles' "Golden" girl anymore, but she absolutely shined during her first red carpet appearance following the former flames' highly publicized split.
The Don't Worry Darling director appeared to be in good spirits while stepping out solo for the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles Saturday, November 19, shortly after it was reported that she and the "Golden" singer, 28, went their separate ways.
Wilde, 38, stunned in a white tulle Erdem gown with an embroidered black overlay as she graced the red carpet. With her hair slicked back, she flashed her piercing blue eyes and pearly whites for the cameras.
Aside from Wilde, other notable celebs in attendance were Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Mindy Kaling, Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Viola Davis, Jude Law, Jamie Lee Curtis and Gabrielle Union.
Wilde's Don't Worry Darling costar Florence Pugh was also there for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 13th Governors Awards.
Pugh — who stepped out in a white dress by Victoria Beckham with Tiffany & Co. jewels — was rumored to be feuding with Wilde behind-the-scenes of their film, with reports later surfacing that Styles and the 26-year-old secretly kissed on set weeks before he began his relationship with the House alum.
Wilde's solo outing came one day after it was reported that the Hollywood couple called it quits after nearly two years together. After a source claimed there "is no bad blood between them," OK! exclusively learned the Grammy Award winner was the one "who broke it off."
"People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason [Sudeikis], the nanny; it was all too much," spilled the OK! insider. "Harry could see through it all though. It’s not like he allowed it to effect the relationship. But how could it not?"
Styles and Wilde's relationship was hit with its fair share of drama over the past year, starting with the latter being served custody papers on stage from her ex-fiancé in May. And while the former flames split in November 2020, the timeline of the end of their relationship and the start of Wilde's with Styles was called into question when the exes' nanny spoke out.
According to the co-parents' nanny — who looked after their kids, Otis and Daisy — the Saturday Night Live star was blindsided when his former partner moved on with the former One Direction band member.
And while Styles tried to look the other way amid constant public scrutiny, it seems it all became a bit too much for the actor — who will be performing in California into the New Year.