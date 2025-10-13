or
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
OnlyFans Model Declares Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Deserves Life' After Attending His Party at Age 18: 'It Was Pretty Disgusting'

Split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Genie Exum.
Source: MEGA; @genie.exum/Instagram

An OnlyFans model isn't sure Sean 'Diddy' Combs received a long enough prison sentence.

Profile Image

Oct. 13 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

An OnlyFans model who attended one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties at age 18 doesn't feel good about the length of his prison sentence.

Raunchy content creator Genie Exum came clean about attending a gathering hosted by the imprisoned rapper when she was 18 years old while speaking to The Hollywood Fix in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 12.

During the chat, Exum admitted she wasn't satisfied with the 50-month prison sentence Combs received on Friday, October 3, as she insisted the Bad Boy Records founder deserved more than four years behind bars for prostitution-related charges.

Gene Exum admitted she attended one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' parties when she was 18.
Source: @genie.exum/Instagram

Gene Exum admitted she attended one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' parties when she was 18.

Exum was surprised by Combs coming up in conversation after being asked about her OnlyFans success and skyrocketing social media stardom.

"I feel great. It’s been awesome, actually. A lot of partying, a lot of shopping," the 26-year-old influencer bragged before being caught off guard by a question about the disgraced music mogul.

In response to curiosity about whether she ever attended one of Combs' infamous gatherings, Exum replied: "I never thought anyone was going to ask me that. But actually, yeah, I went to one."

Image of details of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous parties were exposed during his recent trafficking trial.
Source: MEGA

Details of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous parties were exposed during his recent trafficking trial.

While Exum couldn't share too many details due to a non-disclosure agreement she admittedly signed, the OnlyFans model noted, "I wasn’t even there long enough to say a lot."

Exum, who was 18 at the time she went to Combs' party, said she had been invited through a "friend of a friend online" and insinuated she was unaware of the notorious type of event she agreed to attend beforehand.

Sean Diddy Combs

OnlyFans Model Says Diddy Party Was 'Pretty Disgusting'

Gene Exum said the Sean 'Diddy' Combs party she attended was 'disgusting.'
Source: @genie.exum/Instagram

Gene Exum said the Sean 'Diddy' Combs party she attended was 'disgusting.'

"I signed an NDA, so I can’t really say anything," she confessed. "But I will tell you that man definitely deserves more than four years in prison. That’s for sure."

Exum was pressed about whether she witnessed anything disturbing at the party, to which she recalled, "It was pretty disgusting. Especially as a girl who was sexually assaulted at a very young age. And that’s all I can say."

Showing support for those abused by Combs, Exum added, "I've been a victim before. He deserves life. Life. Death. Disgusting."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Receives His Official Prison Sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in prison since September 2024.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in prison since September 2024.

Exum's interview comes more than one week after Combs received his long-awaited prison sentence.

Judge Arun Subramanian was the one to give Combs' his official sentence of more than four years behind bars during a hearing in Manhattan federal court earlier this month.

Before revealing Combs' fate, the judge reminded the "I'll Be Missing You Rapper" of the pain he caused his victims to endure.

"You abused them, physically, emotionally and psychologically," Judge Subramanian declared during the nearly six-hour hearing. "Why did it happen for so long? Because you had the power and resources to keep it going, and because you didn’t get caught. A meaningful sentence is needed to protect the public for further crimes."

