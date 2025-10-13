OnlyFans Model Declares Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Deserves Life' After Attending His Party at Age 18: 'It Was Pretty Disgusting'

Article continues below advertisement

An OnlyFans model who attended one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties at age 18 doesn't feel good about the length of his prison sentence. Raunchy content creator Genie Exum came clean about attending a gathering hosted by the imprisoned rapper when she was 18 years old while speaking to The Hollywood Fix in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 12. During the chat, Exum admitted she wasn't satisfied with the 50-month prison sentence Combs received on Friday, October 3, as she insisted the Bad Boy Records founder deserved more than four years behind bars for prostitution-related charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @genie.exum/Instagram Gene Exum admitted she attended one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' parties when she was 18.

Exum was surprised by Combs coming up in conversation after being asked about her OnlyFans success and skyrocketing social media stardom. "I feel great. It’s been awesome, actually. A lot of partying, a lot of shopping," the 26-year-old influencer bragged before being caught off guard by a question about the disgraced music mogul. In response to curiosity about whether she ever attended one of Combs' infamous gatherings, Exum replied: "I never thought anyone was going to ask me that. But actually, yeah, I went to one."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Details of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous parties were exposed during his recent trafficking trial.

While Exum couldn't share too many details due to a non-disclosure agreement she admittedly signed, the OnlyFans model noted, "I wasn’t even there long enough to say a lot." Exum, who was 18 at the time she went to Combs' party, said she had been invited through a "friend of a friend online" and insinuated she was unaware of the notorious type of event she agreed to attend beforehand.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans Model Says Diddy Party Was 'Pretty Disgusting'

Source: @genie.exum/Instagram Gene Exum said the Sean 'Diddy' Combs party she attended was 'disgusting.'

"I signed an NDA, so I can’t really say anything," she confessed. "But I will tell you that man definitely deserves more than four years in prison. That’s for sure." Exum was pressed about whether she witnessed anything disturbing at the party, to which she recalled, "It was pretty disgusting. Especially as a girl who was sexually assaulted at a very young age. And that’s all I can say." Showing support for those abused by Combs, Exum added, "I've been a victim before. He deserves life. Life. Death. Disgusting."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Receives His Official Prison Sentence

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in prison since September 2024.