Who Is Ava Louise? 7 Things to Know About the OnlyFans Star

Louise became embroiled in a nasty legal issue with Blac Chyna after she claimed she was forced to sign an NDA when the "Can't See Me" rapper invited her over to her home. She purported she was held hostage for six hours inside the property.

"She kept telling me that I had to stay until 10 a.m. because that's when [her daughter] was going to be out of the home and she was going to go crazy on me at 10 a.m. She kept saying things like that," Louise said in a TikTok video, alleging Chyna called a woman named Louise, who worked in the escorting business.

The OnlyFans model quoted Chyna, who allegedly said the woman would make a "good product." She eventually managed to escape from the home.

Days after Louise dropped the bombshell video, the "Seen Her" rapper's legal team sent a cease and desist letter, declaring Chyna "will not stand by idly and allow you to defame her in order to increase your social media platform."

"This is an extremely serious matter, and you are now on notice that you must immediately retract all these false statements and never again knowingly publicize any other false or dispersing statements [about Chyna]," the letter added.

On the other hand, Louise stood by her account and believed she would have been the victim of a "s—crime" or "been set up to engage in sexual acts for money if she had been unable to get away from the premises."