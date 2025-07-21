Who Is Ava Louise? 7 Things to Know About the OnlyFans Star
Ava Louise Is an OnlyFans Creator
Ava Louise is dominating OnlyFans with her X-rated content.
In an interview with The New York Post, the OnlyFans model shared how much she earns a month from the platform, revealing she was planning to donate a percentage of her earnings to Donald Trump's campaign.
"I make 100K a month now after [flashing the portal] and I'm trying to make 500K off my Trump-themed content to give to Donald," she revealed. "Trump was an entrepreneur, I'm an entrepreneur, I understand him."
The adult content creator added, "I sell pictures of my b----, he sells the American dream. I relate to him on that level."
Louise also manages her Instagram page, which currently has 466,000 followers. Meanwhile, she has 86,800 followers on X and 932,000 followers on TikTok.
Ava Louise Starred on 'House of Heat'
In addition to sharing NSFW content online, Louise has also appeared on the small screen through the Tubi reality show House of Heat.
After filming for nine weeks, she said the experience was like "the blind leading the blind."
Louise explained to The Blast, "The producer was questioning us about how much we make on our websites, what we do and part of the house was for all of us to collaborate with each other because they got some idea that OnlyFans is about collabing, like you have to make videos with other people to make money and that's just not the case. Yeah, some do collaborate with other people, that does happen, but it's rare."
Although House of Heat featured a group of OnlyFans stars, Louise said collaborating was not an option for them, as they "were lying about people's numbers, how much people were making, inflating it on the show, trying to make everything look bigger and better."
Ava Louise Previously Made Hostage and S-- Trafficking Allegations Against Blac Chyna
Louise became embroiled in a nasty legal issue with Blac Chyna after she claimed she was forced to sign an NDA when the "Can't See Me" rapper invited her over to her home. She purported she was held hostage for six hours inside the property.
"She kept telling me that I had to stay until 10 a.m. because that's when [her daughter] was going to be out of the home and she was going to go crazy on me at 10 a.m. She kept saying things like that," Louise said in a TikTok video, alleging Chyna called a woman named Louise, who worked in the escorting business.
The OnlyFans model quoted Chyna, who allegedly said the woman would make a "good product." She eventually managed to escape from the home.
Days after Louise dropped the bombshell video, the "Seen Her" rapper's legal team sent a cease and desist letter, declaring Chyna "will not stand by idly and allow you to defame her in order to increase your social media platform."
"This is an extremely serious matter, and you are now on notice that you must immediately retract all these false statements and never again knowingly publicize any other false or dispersing statements [about Chyna]," the letter added.
On the other hand, Louise stood by her account and believed she would have been the victim of a "s—crime" or "been set up to engage in sexual acts for money if she had been unable to get away from the premises."
Ava Louise Has Been Involved in Multiple Controversies Over the Years
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Over the years, Louise has repeatedly found herself in hot water over various controversies.
In 2020, she went viral after filming herself licking an airplane toilet seat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane," Louise captioned the video.
Prior to posting the controversial video, Louise sparked social media outrage when she falsely claimed COVID-19 "is for poor people and poor people only" and that she would not get the virus like "the g---" and "rich blondes."
Louise also provoked an online backlash when she flashed her chest at the New York-to-Dublin portal in May 2024 and another portal in Philadelphia's Love Park in October 2024.
She performed the same stunt at Trump's rally at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island and during the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints' game at MetLife Stadium the same year.
Ava Louise Dropped Shocking Claims About Antonio Brown
Amid an investigation into an attempted murder involving Antonio Brown, Louise made shocking claims about her bedroom escapade with the "psychotic" former NFL wide receiver.
According to Louise, Brown was "babbling and made zero sense" while they were filming a s-- video.
"[Brown] asked me if I had an OnlyFans… [before] he grabbed my phone out of my hand and told me to service him while he filmed," she alleged.
She admitted the s-- was "kinda lame," joking, "He's fast on and off the field if you catch my drift. He passed out after the first round, and I asked him to go a second time so I could get a quality tape for my OnlyFans."
Ava Louise Said Her OnlyFans Content Is 'Punishment' for Her 'Bad Parents'
After her parents found out about her OnlyFans account, Louise declared her adult content is a punishment for them for being "bad."
"It didn't affect my relationship with my parents much; I never was close with them and didn't like them," she admitted. "If anything, it felt good to rebel and horrify them with my graphic content."
While she initially told her family she was working as an online influencer, her aunt reportedly realized what the link in her bio actually was.
Louise detailed, "So she went over to my grandma's house, opened up my OnlyFans page together on my grandma's computer and paid $9.99 to subscribe. They were horrified that my facial video wasn't a detailed skin care routine but instead a p--- video."
In addition to her grandma and aunt, a close male relative with a p--- addiction also reportedly subscribed to her OnlyFans page.
"It couldn't get more depraved than watching our blood family member getting it on… that broke my heart a bit," she continued.
Ava Louise Revealed a Former High School Teacher Subscribed to Her Page
Louise became even more surprised when she found out her former health teacher from high school also subscribed to her OnlyFans account.
"There was one day he liked every single picture of my butt on Instagram. When I checked his following, he was only following the hot popular girls from my grade," she said of her former health teacher, adding it "disturbed" her since he was married with children.