Oprah Winfrey Felt She 'Should Be Shamed' When Joan Rivers Suggested She Lose 15 Pounds on 'The Tonight Show'
Oprah Winfrey revealed more details about the time Joan Rivers commented on her body when she appeared on The Tonight Show in 1985.
“Joan Rivers turned to me and she says ‘Tell me, why are you so fat?'” the TV host, 70, who has been open about her weight loss and gain over the years told Jamie Kern Lime, the founder of IT Cosmetics, on "The Jamie Kern Lime Show" podcast.
“Oh, I just love potato chips Joan," she replied to Rivers, who died in 2014 due to brain damage from lack of oxygen, at the time.
Rivers said, "Shame on you," before stating, “I’ll let you come back if you lose 15 pounds. You need to lose 15 pounds.’”
While talking about with Lime, Winfrey said she didn't blame for Rivers' outlook. “And I accept it. I accept that I should be shamed, because how dare me, be sitting up here on The Tonight Show,” she said, adding that she agreed to lose 15 pounds.
However, Winfrey didn't — instead, she "ate my way to another 10 pounds."
The Color Purple starlet would later go to a "health retreat" to help shed some pounds.
After going to the "fat farm," which is what it was called at the time, director Steven Spielberg told her: “You lose a pound, you could lose this part.”
“The instant I let go was the greatest life lesson I have ever received because I physically felt the release,” she said of that moment in time. “The second I did that it changed.”
Winfrey later landed the role of Sophia in the 1985 flick, earning her an Oscar nomination.
“That became my grounding teaching for the rest of my life and career,” she shared. “Do everything you can, work as hard as you can, and then let it go.”
As OK! previously reported, Winfrey admitted she turned to weight-loss drugs to achieve her slim physique.
She also stirred the pot when she stepped down from the board of Weight Watchers this year.
“I decided [to leave the WeightWatchers board] because this special was really important to me, and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I want to talk about,” she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March. “And WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight-health company that also administers drug medications for weight. I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest.”