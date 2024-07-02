Oprah Winfrey Felt She 'Should Be Shamed' When Joan Rivers Suggested She Lose 15 Pounds on 'The Tonight Show'

Oprah Winfrey revealed more details about the time Joan Rivers commented on her body when she appeared on The Tonight Show in 1985.

“Joan Rivers turned to me and she says ‘Tell me, why are you so fat?'” the TV host, 70, who has been open about her weight loss and gain over the years told Jamie Kern Lime, the founder of IT Cosmetics, on "The Jamie Kern Lime Show" podcast.

“Oh, I just love potato chips Joan," she replied to Rivers, who died in 2014 due to brain damage from lack of oxygen, at the time.