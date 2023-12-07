Oprah Winfrey Flaunts Slim Figure at 'The Color Purple' Premiere, Admits She Hit the Treadmill Just Hours Before the Red Carpet: Photos
Oprah Winfrey is proud of how far she's come in her fitness journey.
At the Wednesday, December 6, premiere of The Color Purple in Los Angeles, the superstar was showered with compliments when she hit the red carpet in a body-hugging, long-sleeved purple gown.
When one reporter asked her if it was just a WW (Weight Watchers) diet that led to her slim down, Winfrey, 69, responded, "It's not one thing, it's everything."
The philanthropist — who joined WW in 2015 — said she "intends to keep it that way" when it comes to her figure, noting that before she came out for the movie event, she was breaking a sweat on the treadmill.
She marked the night on Instagram by captioning a set of snaps, "Purple carpet for @thecolorpurple premiere! What a joy to see the movie in a theater with the people you made it with. The Color Purple is in theaters starting Christmas Day 💜."
Earlier this year, Winfrey candidly talked about why she's refrained from using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic to shed the extra pounds.
"You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 pounds," she told the crowd at her "The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight" summit this past September. "I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years."
"Shouldn’t we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice," the former talk show host noted. "Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, ‘I’ve got to do this on my own.’ Because if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out.’"
However, the star received some backlash for her words after WW paid over $100 million to acquire Sequence, a tele-health platform that offers Ozempic and other weight loss drugs.
"I’m enthusiastic about the company’s Sequence purchase and am in favor of potential new treatment options for obesity and related health issues," she stated.
Winfrey said her words were "misconstrued" and "taken out of context."
"To be clear, I believe that prescription medications are an important and viable option to consider for people who struggle with weight and health related issues," she clarified. "Every person should be able to choose what wellness and good health means for them without scrutiny, stigma or shame."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Winfrey on the red carpet.