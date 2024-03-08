'Last Person I'd Take Weight Loss Advice From': Oprah Winfrey Slammed for Hosting Upcoming Ozempic TV Special After Being Axed From Weight Watchers Board
Oprah Winfrey is facing backlash!
After it was announced that the media legend would be hosting a TV special about Ozempic — a weight loss drug Winfrey recently used to lose 40 pounds — fans have been up in arms.
The 70-year-old, who stepped down from the Weight Watchers board after sharing she used Ozempic, will discuss the controversial topic of prescription weight-loss injectables in the upcoming ABC program.
Additionally, in An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, which will air on March 18, Winfrey plans to address her success with the medication as well as talk to medical professionals and other patients.
Once news broke of the special, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, slammed Winfrey for her association with the drug.
“Wonder how much she is getting paid to push the drug,” one person claimed, while another added, “The last person I'd take advice from for weight loss is Oprah.”
“Why willpower and sound eating if you can medicate with big pharma?” a third individual joked, as a fourth ranted, “Figures. How many times has Oprah arrogantly trotted her newly slim body in front of America and shared ‘how you too, can become slim.’ I've no doubt that she's being paid big $$$ to push Ozempic. She's a hideous role model.”
Others defended Winfrey for her use of the treatment, with one person asking, “Why would she be removed from the Weight Watchers Board? Some of these new drugs are effective for weight loss and type 2 diabetes. That does not contradict with the importance of eating a healthy diet and eating meals with lots of nutrients,” while another supporter noted, “Oprah's just spicing things up, isn't she? From Weight Watchers to weight loss drugs. Guess change is the only constant, even in diets!”
Winfrey released a statement ahead of the project’s release as to why she is a part of it.
“It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity,” the executive producer shared.
“This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight,” she added.
According to the network, the following questions will be tackled throughout the special’s run time: Who are the medications really intended for? Who is eligible to receive weight-loss drugs? What are the short-term and long-term side effects? What are the supply chain challenges and the impact on those with diabetes? Why is there shame surrounding taking medication, and what is the future of these medicines in our society and culture?
Back in December, Winfrey confessed to using Ozempic in an interview with People despite saying those who take the drug were taking “easy way out” just months prior.
