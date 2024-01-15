Oprah Winfrey Skips Controversial 'Pizza in a Bag' at 2024 Critics Choice Awards After 40-Pound Weight Loss
Oprah Winfrey wasn't interested in the dinner options at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.
On Sunday, January 14, the media mogul politely declined the event's offer of miniature, individually wrapped, flatbread pizzas while sitting at her table with The Color Purple cast members Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks.
In a clip shared by the OprahDaily Instagram account, Brooks, 34, and Henson, 53, both agreed to give the pizza a try, but Barrino, 39, joked, "Where are the lamb chops?" Winfrey, 69, quickly gestured to her mouth and quipped, "I'm not messing up my lips!"
Fans took to the comments section to poke fun at the award show for the controversial meal choice.
"When you ask for a raise and your company gives you pizza instead," one user wrote, while another added, "Not dressed up, with a beautiful table setting just to find out Little Cesar's is on the menu."
A third chimed in, "Pizza? Seriously? As an event planner I’m mortified," and a fourth playfully lamented, "Omg corporate America treats us all the same lol."
"The woman talking at the beginning about the decorative plates they used to have has me Rolling," another penned. "She’s the critic of the critics choice. Lol."
This comes several weeks after Winfrey debuted her incredible 40-pound weight loss, admitting she'd done so with the help of diet, exercise and medication.
"I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way," she said at the time. "It was a second shot for me to live a more vital and vibrant life."
"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she continued. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
As OK! previously reported, Dr. Terry Dubrow commended the talk show host for being open about the steps she took in her health journey.
"Obesity is a disease. Would you ever shame someone for taking insulin for diabetes, for taking a blood pressure medication for hyper-tension?" he asked. "I think of all the wonderful things Oprah has done in her career for health and wellness and mental wellbeing, this is going to be the most significant. She is going to save lives."