Orlando Bloom Shares His & Katy Perry's 'Beautiful' 2-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Growing Fast': She's 'Strong & Healthy'
Orlando Bloom is overjoyed he and Katy Perry have yet to experience the "terrible twos" with their daughter, Daisy Dove.
Though the pair are extremely private when it comes to sharing photos of their toddler, having yet to even show her face on social media, the actor had no problem updating fans on the tot's milestones.
"She's beautiful, she's growing fast, big, strong and healthy. And you can't be more blessed than that," the British star, 46, gushed in a new interview, noting she seems to have inherited his love for clean eating.
"Literally, I kid you not, she's like, 'Daddy, can I have a smoothie?'" he revealed. "We are very blessed."
In a previous sit down, Perry, detailed how the 2-year-old is "a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."
That perfect mix can also be seen in Daisy Dove's face, as the crooner, 38, said "she has kind of a combination of Orlando's brows and my eyeballs."
Despite their seemingly picture perfect family life, the Pirates of the Caribbean lead recently admitted he and the American Idol judge get into arguments like every other couple.
"Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging," he revealed. "I won't lie."
"We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," Bloom elaborated. "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity. I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."
The parents actually split before: in 2017, a year after they met at a Golden Globes, they decided to part ways, but by mid-2018, the two began spending time together again, and on Valentine's Day 2019, the Hollywood hunk popped the question.
