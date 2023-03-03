Katy Perry Flies Solo On Red Carpet After Orlando Bloom Spills Awkward Revelations About Their Relationship
Flying solo. Katy Perry looked fierce on the red carpet Thursday night, March 2.
Taking the carpet solo in a fur-trimmed floor-length hooded black velvet gown, encrusted with silver rhinestones throughout, the songstress smiled from ear-to-ear at the Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love TV show special premiere in Los Angeles.
As if her dress wasn't enough of a statement, Perry completed her look with eye-catching, dangling diamond earrings and dramatic lashes.
The "Dark Horse" singer's outing to honor Burnett comes shortly after her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, aired out the couple's dirty laundry in a February interview.
"Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie," he bluntly admitted of their relationship, explaining: "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity."
Though they may butt heads over their vast differences, Bloom made it clear that they are lucky to have found the love they have.
"We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he continued, before pointing out, "I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."
Perry and Bloom — who welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, in August 2020 — first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty. The Hollywood couple briefly split in February 2017 and rekindled their relationship in April 2018 before the Pirates of the Caribbean star proposed to the "Hot N Cold" singer on Valentine's Day in 2019.
Though the lovebirds keep their relationship relatively private, Perry showed her handsome hunk some love on her birthday last year.
"Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful," the "Last Friday Night" singer captioned an adorable picture of Bloom's hand beneath Perry and their daughter's tiny fingers.
Bloom also gushed over the mother of his child on her special day in October 2022, penning: "Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling 🎂❤️🎉," alongside a stunning selfie of the two.