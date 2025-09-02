Who Will Inherit Ozzy Osbourne's $220 Million Fortune After His Death? Expert Explains the 'Real Drama' Over Rocker's Estate

Article continues below advertisement

Drama is brewing over Ozzy Osbourne's $220 million fortune following his passing. On July 22, the Osbourne family released a statement confirming the Prince of Darkness' death at the age of 76. His death certificate revealed he died of "out of hospital cardiac arrest" and "acute myocardial infarction," with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction as "joint causes." He was laid to rest at his Buckinghamshire home on July 31. As the world continues to mourn, talks about the estate the Black Sabbath rocker left behind have begun to surface.

Who's in Ozzy Osbourne's Will?

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne left behind a $220 million fortune.

Sharon, Kelly and Jack are expected to inherit Ozzy's fortune that "could take years to fully untangle," explained Gideon Alper, estate planning attorney at Alper Law. RadarOnline.com previously reported that Ozzy created a detailed estate plan to allocate his $220 million estate, listing his wife and children in the document.

Why Are Two Governments After Ozzy Osbourne's $220 Million Estate?

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76.

Not all of the $220 million Ozzy left behind will go to his family. "Ozzy lived in both Birmingham and Beverly Hills — which means two governments could be lining up for a share of his fortune," Gideon explained. He added, "In the U.S., estates worth more than $14 million face federal estate tax. In the U.K., inheritance tax can hit 40 percent once you're above £375,000. Without airtight planning, that's tens of millions gone before the family sees a penny." According to RadarOnline.com, Ozzy's estate also includes charitable provisions, having previously donated proceeds from his final Black Sabbath tour to Parkinson's research, Birmingham Children's Hospital, Cure Parkinson's and the Acorn Hospice.

How Long Will the Probate Take?

Source: MEGA A report shared a detailed estate plan Ozzy Osbourne prepared before his death.

In the U.S., each state's probate process varies depending on the complexity of the estate's assets and debts. On the other hand, the average U.K. estate takes between nine and 12 months to complete the process. "If Ozzy's assets were left in trust, his family could inherit faster and privately," Gideon explained. "If not, the fight over his fortune could play out in public and stretch on for years." In comparison, the legal battle over Prince's $156 million estate took six years after his death in 2016 to finally be settled, as the singer did not leave a will. Bob Marley and Jimi Hendrix also did not prepare estate planning documents before their deaths.

Ozzy Osbourne Wanted His Family to Be 'Protected'

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne was a father to six children.