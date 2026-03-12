or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Babies > Ozzy Osbourne
OK LogoBABIES

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Honors Late Dad With Touching Tribute as He Welcomes Baby No. 5 Months After Singer's Death

Composite photo of Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and baby Ozzy.
Source: MEGA; @jackosbourne/Instagram

Jack Osbourne welcomed his second child with wife Aree Gearhart on March 5, making him a father-of-five.

Profile Image

March 12 2026, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne's legacy will always last a lifetime — but now he'll be remembered in the sweetest way.

On Wednesday, March 11, the late rock star's son Jack Osbourne, 40, announced he and wife Aree Gearhart had welcomed their second child together while revealing the touching way he honored his famous father.

"Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne," read the caption of a joint Instagram post shared by Jack and Aree, showcasing how they were passing down the iconic name of the Black Sabbath frontman by naming their baby girl after the heavy metal singer.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jackosbourne/Instagram

Jack Osbourne announced the arrival of baby Ozzy Matilda Osbourne via Instagram.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne'

Image of Ozzy Matilda Osbourne was born on March 5 and weighed in at 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
Source: @jackosbourne/Instagram

Ozzy Matilda Osbourne was born on March 5 and weighed in at 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

The upload included a black-and-white video of Jack and Aree's newborn daughter sleeping on floral sheets alongside a note card that listed her date of birth as March 5.

Baby Ozzy was born weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces. While she's the second child Jack welcomed with his wife, he's also a dad to his and ex-wife Lisa Stelly's three daughters: Pearl Clementine, 13, Andy Rose, 10, and Minnie Theodora, 7.

Aree gave birth to her and Jack's first child, Maple Artemis, 3, on July 9, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Osbourne Said His Wife Got Pregnant 'Miraculously'

Image of Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree Gearhart welcomed their first child together in July 2022.
Source: @jackosbourne/Instagram

Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree Gearhart welcomed their first child together in July 2022.

The birth of baby Ozzy comes less than one year after her legendary grandfather died in July 2025 at age 76.

Jack first revealed Aree was pregnant in December 2025 during a guest appearance on The Sun on Sunday.

"It’s awesome. We’re super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected. But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue and somehow it happened, miraculously," he admitted.

MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Osbourne Admitted His Wife's Pregnancy Was 'Healing' After Dad Ozzy's Death

Image of Jack Osbourne tied the knot with his wife, Aree Gearhart, in 2023.
Source: @jackosbourne/Instagram

Jack Osbourne tied the knot with his wife, Aree Gearhart, in 2023.

Even better, Jack noted the couple was able to tell the late Ozzy that Aree was pregnant before his sad passing.

"I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way. It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness," Jack expressed at the end of last year.

Jack Osbourne Called Grieving Ozzy's Death Both 'Horrible and Beautiful'

Image of Jack Osbourne got to tell his dad Ozzy about his wife's pregnancy before his death in July 2025.
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne got to tell his dad Ozzy about his wife's pregnancy before his death in July 2025.

One month prior, Jack called his grief both “horrible and beautiful" while reflecting on his father's death during a November 2025 episode of "The Osbournes Podcast" alongside sister Kelly Osbourne and mom Sharon Osbourne,

Noting it "forces you to unpack and examine things, Jack added: “Like, yeah, it sucks that he's gone, but also, for me, it has led to a huge amount of gratitude and love and like really cherishing moments that at the time you take for granted."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.