Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Honors Late Dad With Touching Tribute as He Welcomes Baby No. 5 Months After Singer's Death Source: MEGA; @jackosbourne/Instagram Jack Osbourne welcomed his second child with wife Aree Gearhart on March 5, making him a father-of-five. Rebecca Friedman March 12 2026, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne's legacy will always last a lifetime — but now he'll be remembered in the sweetest way. On Wednesday, March 11, the late rock star's son Jack Osbourne, 40, announced he and wife Aree Gearhart had welcomed their second child together while revealing the touching way he honored his famous father. "Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne," read the caption of a joint Instagram post shared by Jack and Aree, showcasing how they were passing down the iconic name of the Black Sabbath frontman by naming their baby girl after the heavy metal singer.

'Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne'

Source: @jackosbourne/Instagram Ozzy Matilda Osbourne was born on March 5 and weighed in at 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

The upload included a black-and-white video of Jack and Aree's newborn daughter sleeping on floral sheets alongside a note card that listed her date of birth as March 5. Baby Ozzy was born weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces. While she's the second child Jack welcomed with his wife, he's also a dad to his and ex-wife Lisa Stelly's three daughters: Pearl Clementine, 13, Andy Rose, 10, and Minnie Theodora, 7. Aree gave birth to her and Jack's first child, Maple Artemis, 3, on July 9, 2022.

Jack Osbourne Said His Wife Got Pregnant 'Miraculously'

Source: @jackosbourne/Instagram Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree Gearhart welcomed their first child together in July 2022.

The birth of baby Ozzy comes less than one year after her legendary grandfather died in July 2025 at age 76. Jack first revealed Aree was pregnant in December 2025 during a guest appearance on The Sun on Sunday. "It’s awesome. We’re super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected. But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue and somehow it happened, miraculously," he admitted.

Jack Osbourne Admitted His Wife's Pregnancy Was 'Healing' After Dad Ozzy's Death

Source: @jackosbourne/Instagram Jack Osbourne tied the knot with his wife, Aree Gearhart, in 2023.

Even better, Jack noted the couple was able to tell the late Ozzy that Aree was pregnant before his sad passing. "I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way. It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness," Jack expressed at the end of last year.

Jack Osbourne Called Grieving Ozzy's Death Both 'Horrible and Beautiful'

Source: MEGA Jack Osbourne got to tell his dad Ozzy about his wife's pregnancy before his death in July 2025.