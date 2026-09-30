NEWS Paige DeSorbo Was Embarrassed to Come Forward About Her Abusive Relationship and Surviving Domestic Violence: 'How Could I Let This Happen to Me?' Source: MEGA Paige DeSorbo opened up about surviving an abusive relationship. Taylor Camp Sept. 30 2026, Updated 7:47 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Paige DeSorbo is opening up about surviving domestic violence and why she remained silent about the experience for years. The former Summer House star discussed the physically and mentally abusive relationship she experienced when she was around 19 in a new interview with Variety. DeSorbo admitted she initially told very few people because she felt embarrassed about what had happened to her. "I felt like, 'How could I let this happen to me?'" she recalled. "I didn't want them to think less of me."

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Paige DeSorbo Kept Her Abusive Relationship Private for Years

Source: MEGA The former 'Summer House' star said she initially felt ashamed and worried people would 'think less' of her after the abuse.

DeSorbo said she "didn't talk about it ever" beyond a few close friends and eventually her family. The "Giggly Squad" co-host explained that the shame surrounding the experience followed her throughout her 20s and influenced the way she approached later relationships. DeSorbo first publicly discussed the relationship on "Giggly Squad" in December 2024, revealing she had experienced physical and emotional abuse when she was 19.

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Paige DeSorbo Says Domestic Violence 'Can Truly Happen to Anyone'

Source: MEGA Paide DeSorbo said her confident television persona helped her realize domestic violence can 'truly happen to anyone.'

As DeSorbo grew older and went through therapy, she began to feel that staying silent could be a "disservice" to the young women who followed her. "I think my 'character' on Summer House was strong and confident, and the number one thing about domestic violence is it can truly happen to anyone," she explained. DeSorbo said she felt "almost a little fraudulent" not sharing that part of her life because the experience had shaped how she dated later in her 20s.

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Paige DeSorbo Is Using Her Experience to Help Other Survivors

Source: MEGA The 'Giggly Squad' cohost is now using her platform to advocate for other domestic violence survivors.

DeSorbo's decision to speak publicly has since become part of her advocacy for other domestic violence survivors. In September, she received the 2026 Variety Courage Award, presented by Purina, recognizing her decision to share her experience and help others feel less alone. The reality star has also supported Purina's Purple Leash Project, which works to expand access to pet-friendly resources for domestic abuse survivors. DeSorbo has spoken about the importance pets can have for people trying to regain a sense of safety.

Paige DeSorbo Is Adjusting to Life After 'Summer House'

Source: MEGA Paige DeSorbo left 'Summer House' in 2025 after seven seasons.