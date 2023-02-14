Palace Eager To Come Up 'With Solutions To Keep The Peace' Between Prince Harry & William Prior To Coronation, Insider Reveals
It's only a few more months until King Charles' coronation will occur, and it still is unclear if Prince William and Prince Harry can make up in that time period.
“The longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation,” an insider shared of the siblings. “With the coronation just a few months away, appropriate actions need to be taken imminently.”
“The palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry. It’s now or never,” the source continued. “The coronation is a time to celebrate, and no one wants this dark cloud hanging over the festivities on such a significant occasion.”
The brothers have been at odds ever since the 38-year-old released his memoir, Spare, in January, which detailed their relationship. Harry even claimed his brother almost got physical with him during a fight.
"He is trying to accept the fact that he lost the brother he knew forever. This is a heartache that he hasn’t felt since the loss of his mother… only heightened by a sense of betrayal," royal podcast host Kinsey Schofield shared. "The Prince of Wales has inherited his father's temper so [he] prefers not to dwell on the topic because it does make him upset."
According to Schofield, it's not out of the realm of possibilities that Harry is invited to the event.
"What Harry and Meghan are doing, specifically to William, is selfish and destructive," she stated. "There will be an invitation, not only because of the PR nightmare a lack of an invite would create, but because Charles genuinely feels Harry's absence would take away from his day."
As OK! previously reported, the red-headed royal, who is married to Meghan Markle, is nervous the royal family may retaliate.
"It wouldn't surprise Harry if the royals spilled some of his deepest secrets to the media," the source shared with Radar, noting there are staffers who want to "discredit Harry at any opportunity, especially now that he's stood up to them."
"Not much he can do about it other than dismiss them as lies," they added. "He knows this is classic palace damage control."
