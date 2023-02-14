Palace Eager To Come Up 'With Solutions To Keep The Peace' Between Prince Harry & William Prior To Coronation, Insider Reveals

“The longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation,” an insider shared of the siblings. “With the coronation just a few months away, appropriate actions need to be taken imminently.”

“The palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry. It’s now or never,” the source continued. “The coronation is a time to celebrate, and no one wants this dark cloud hanging over the festivities on such a significant occasion.”