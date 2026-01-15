Throwing Shade! Pamela Anderson Thinks She'd Have a 'Better' Relationship With Ex Tommy Lee If He Wasn't Married to Brittany Furlan

Article continues below advertisement

More than two decades have passed since Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee finalized their divorce, but the rocker still has no interest in being friendly with the mother of his two sons — and his wife, Brittany Furlan, may be to blame. The actress gave an update on their relationship during her Thursday, January 15, appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, revealing she doesn't know much about Lee and his wife's ongoing legal and catfish drama with Ronnie Radke.

Pamela Anderson and Ex Tommy Lee Aren't on Good Terms

Source: Sarah Gooddell Pamela Anderson wishes she had a 'better relationship' with ex-husband Tommy Lee, the father of her two sons.

When Andy Cohen asked if her two adult sons have a "good relationship" with the musician, she replied, "Yeah. Well, they see him." "I always ask about him. I tried to send him pickles. I try to stay in contact," the blonde beauty confessed. "You tried to, he rejected your pickles?" Cohen asked. "My kids just said, 'Mom, just...' you know, I don't know what it is. I have to stay out of it and I shouldn't really be saying anything, but I do wish them the best," she insisted. "I hope everything's okay, but yeah..."

Pamela Anderson Blames Brittany Furlan

Source: mega The 'Baywatch' actress blamed her tension with Lee on his current wife, Brittany Furlan.

The Home Improvement alum and the drummer were married from 1995 to 1998. "Do you think if he were not with this person, you might have better communication?" the Bravo star asked, referring to Furlan, 39. "Oh boy. We're going to be in big trouble," she quipped. "I do." "No, I just think he's a real romantic," the mother-of-two clarified. "He's very dedicated to his wife and I think that he just doesn't want to cause any waves... I don't know, but I don't like it."

Source: @siriusxm Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were married from 1995 to 1998.

The Love, Pamela author, 58, said she "wishes" they "had a better relationship." "I haven't spoken to him in a long time," the model confessed. "I miss him, and just with [their son Dylan] getting married and having grandkids, we're always going to be connected in some way."

Source: mega Anderson admitted she hasn't spoken to the musician 'in a long time.'

Cohen hinted it may be best for Anderson to keep her distance as the duo's drama unfolds. "Well, I just want to say that this dude that Tommy's wife was corresponding with, like there have been restraining orders filed against each other, so where there's smoke, there's fire. There are restraining orders," he exclaimed. "That's bad." "You know, it's bad," the Baywatch scene-stealer agreed. "Humiliation is never funny, and that kind of drama, personal drama, is always…"

Brittany Furlan Insisted Pamela Anderson Doesn't Affect Her Marriage

Source: mega The mom-of-two is currently single after five marriages.