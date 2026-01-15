or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Pamela Anderson
OK LogoNEWS

Throwing Shade! Pamela Anderson Thinks She'd Have a 'Better' Relationship With Ex Tommy Lee If He Wasn't Married to Brittany Furlan

Composite photo of Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan
Source: mega

Pamela Anderson dished on her rocky dynamic with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 15 2026, Updated 12:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

More than two decades have passed since Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee finalized their divorce, but the rocker still has no interest in being friendly with the mother of his two sons — and his wife, Brittany Furlan, may be to blame.

The actress gave an update on their relationship during her Thursday, January 15, appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, revealing she doesn't know much about Lee and his wife's ongoing legal and catfish drama with Ronnie Radke.

Article continues below advertisement

Pamela Anderson and Ex Tommy Lee Aren't on Good Terms

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Pamela Anderson wishes she had a 'better relationship' with ex-husband Tommy Lee, the father of her two sons.
Source: Sarah Gooddell 

Pamela Anderson wishes she had a 'better relationship' with ex-husband Tommy Lee, the father of her two sons.

When Andy Cohen asked if her two adult sons have a "good relationship" with the musician, she replied, "Yeah. Well, they see him."

"I always ask about him. I tried to send him pickles. I try to stay in contact," the blonde beauty confessed.

"You tried to, he rejected your pickles?" Cohen asked.

"My kids just said, 'Mom, just...' you know, I don't know what it is. I have to stay out of it and I shouldn't really be saying anything, but I do wish them the best," she insisted. "I hope everything's okay, but yeah..."

Article continues below advertisement

Pamela Anderson Blames Brittany Furlan

Photo of The 'Baywatch' actress blamed her tension with Lee on his current wife, Brittany Furlan.
Source: mega

The 'Baywatch' actress blamed her tension with Lee on his current wife, Brittany Furlan.

The Home Improvement alum and the drummer were married from 1995 to 1998.

"Do you think if he were not with this person, you might have better communication?" the Bravo star asked, referring to Furlan, 39.

"Oh boy. We're going to be in big trouble," she quipped. "I do."

"No, I just think he's a real romantic," the mother-of-two clarified. "He's very dedicated to his wife and I think that he just doesn't want to cause any waves... I don't know, but I don't like it."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Pamela Anderson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @siriusxm

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were married from 1995 to 1998.

The Love, Pamela author, 58, said she "wishes" they "had a better relationship."

"I haven't spoken to him in a long time," the model confessed. "I miss him, and just with [their son Dylan] getting married and having grandkids, we're always going to be connected in some way."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Anderson admitted she hasn't spoken to the musician 'in a long time.'
Source: mega

Anderson admitted she hasn't spoken to the musician 'in a long time.'

Cohen hinted it may be best for Anderson to keep her distance as the duo's drama unfolds.

"Well, I just want to say that this dude that Tommy's wife was corresponding with, like there have been restraining orders filed against each other, so where there's smoke, there's fire. There are restraining orders," he exclaimed. "That's bad."

"You know, it's bad," the Baywatch scene-stealer agreed. "Humiliation is never funny, and that kind of drama, personal drama, is always…"

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan Insisted Pamela Anderson Doesn't Affect Her Marriage

Photo of The mom-of-two is currently single after five marriages.
Source: mega

The mom-of-two is currently single after five marriages.

As OK! reported, Anderson and Lee sparked headlines a few years ago when she allegedly texted Lee, 63, and called him her "one true love."

One insider accused her of sending multiple messages to the drummer after his engagement to Furlan was announced in 2018. Though Furlan received some backlash for poking fun at Anderson via social media, she insisted her marriage wasn't affected by Anderson's behavior.

"I’m lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all this stuff off and could care less," she declared in a TikTok.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.