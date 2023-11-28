OK Magazine
Paris Hilton Is 'Looking Forward' to Spending the Holidays With Her Sister Nicky Hilton's Kids After Welcoming Baby No. 2: 'Next Generation of Cousins'

Source: Mega
Nov. 28 2023, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Paris Hilton is excited to make memories as a mother-of-two with her extended family this holiday season!

After announcing the birth of her daughter, London — her second child with her husband, Carter Reum — The Simple Life alum, 42, could not be more thrilled about her new baby girl and her son, Phoenix, 1, growing up alongside her sister Nicky Hilton's children.

Source: Mega

Paris Hilton opened up about life as a mother-of-two.

"I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" Paris gushed over her and her spouse's new arrival. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."

"I am so excited to have our first holidays together. Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time. Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it's such a magical experience. I can't wait for our first Christmas together as a family," she continued.

Source: Mega

Paris Hilton cannot wait to raise her and Nicky Hilton's children together.

However, more than anything else, Paris is elated to watch all the young ones get to know each other. "Having my sister, my brother and all their kids come over. It’s the next generation of cousins, and it's just great to watch them all grow up together," the Paris in Love star noted of the fashion designer, 40, and Barron Hilton II, 34.

"I'm looking forward to those moments so much. The holidays have always been special to me, but now they're even more special now that I have a family to share it with," she said.

Source: @NickyHilton/INSTAGRAM

Paris Hilton recently welcomed her second child, daughter London.

Paris Hilton

Now, Paris' admirers will be able to see an entirely new side of her when Season 2 of Paris in Love premieres on November 30. "I'm just excited for my fans to see this next stage of my life, being a wife and a mom. You get to experience a really in-depth look into my life and what a fun mom I am and how much love that I have to give and how I am very hardworking," she explained.

"This season is also such a healing experience. From going through everything around releasing my memoir and talking to my family about it, and also surprising my mom on the show with meeting Phoenix for the first time. There are just so many special moments this season," the DJ added.

Source: @ParisHilton/INSTAGRAM

Paris Hilton announced the birth of her son, Phoenix, in January.

Source: OK!

"And I'm excited for people to really get an inside look into everything happening in my life right now. I’m looking forward to just being in my mom era. I feel like it's my best era yet, and I'm just excited to show the world," Paris noted.

People conducted the interview with Paris.

