Paris Hilton Is 'Looking Forward' to Spending the Holidays With Her Sister Nicky Hilton's Kids After Welcoming Baby No. 2: 'Next Generation of Cousins'

Now, Paris' admirers will be able to see an entirely new side of her when Season 2 of Paris in Love premieres on November 30. "I'm just excited for my fans to see this next stage of my life, being a wife and a mom. You get to experience a really in-depth look into my life and what a fun mom I am and how much love that I have to give and how I am very hardworking," she explained.

"This season is also such a healing experience. From going through everything around releasing my memoir and talking to my family about it, and also surprising my mom on the show with meeting Phoenix for the first time. There are just so many special moments this season," the DJ added.