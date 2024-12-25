or
That's Hot! Paris Hilton, 43, Goes Nude and Wears Only a Bow in Sultry Christmas Video: Watch

paris hilton strips down christmas
Source: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton stripped down and wore only a bow to cover up her private parts in a Christmas-themed video!

By:

Dec. 25 2024, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

Paris Hilton is feeling herself this Christmas!

On December 25, the blonde babe, 43, stripped down and only wore a bow to cover her private parts in a stunning video.

"My presence is a present 💅🏼🎁🎀 #ThatsHot 🔥 #Slivmas 🎄," she captioned the clip via Instagram.

paris hilton strips down christmas
Source: @parishilton/Instagram

The star went nude and only wore a bow on Christmas.

Of course, people loved the sultry video. One person wrote, "The only Christmas present that matters ❤️," while another said, "Omg your body !!!! 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥."

A third person added, "Breaking the Internet🔥🔥🔥," while a fourth said, "Jaw dropped mic drop 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

The TV star, who shares son Phoenix and daughter London with husband Carter Reum, previously revealed how tough it is to not spoil her children on the holiday.

"It's so hard because there's so many cool toys there," she told E! News earlier this month. "I'm like, ‘I kind of want this, too.'"

Hilton ended up splurging for a Hello Kitty car and Barbie Jeep for her little ones.

"I'm driving it through the house with the kids — I'm obsessed," she added. "It's so fun just reliving childhood again. So the toys are for both of us, actually."

Paris Hilton

paris hilton strips down christmas
Source: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton said her 'presence is a present.'

The Simple Life alum said she picked up a lot of tips and tricks from her mom, Kathy Hilton.

"I learned from the best," Paris gushed. "My mom is the Queen of Christmas and just the decorations, the beautiful tablescapes, the trees. My house is so decked out and I thank Kathy Hilton because she is just the epitome of Christmas."

She added, "I am who I am because of her."

paris hilton strips down christmas
Source: @parishilton/Instagram

The socialite shares two kids with husband Carter Reum.

For now, Paris is just trying to enjoy the good times with her loved ones.

"I've really learned this year that life is going and moving so fast and there's so many incredible moments," she explained. "I just want to soak it all in, be with my children as much as possible."

"I've been saying no a lot," Paris continued. "You don't want to miss all those moments with the kids growing up."

paris hilton strips down christmas
Source: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton called her two kids 'little angels.'

This isn't the first time Paris said her perspective shifted since expanding her family.

"They're just such little angels and have really changed my whole world, and just make me realize what's most important in life," she told Glamour in an interview published on December 5. "It's love on another level, which I didn't know I could feel. I'm just so grateful for them every day. They're just so precious and smart and fun. They're the cutest things on the planet."

