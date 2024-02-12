Pastor Joel Osteen 'Devastated' by Lakewood Church Shooting, Insists 'Evil Will Not Prevail'
Celebrity pastor Joel Osteen is leaning on God during this difficult time.
On Sunday night, February 11, the famed televangelist took to social media to express his spiritual thoughts just hours after a woman shockingly walked into his Lakewood megachurch with a long gun and a young child and began shooting before police officers killed her at the Houston, Texas, scene.
"Our community is devastated by today’s events and grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement," Osteen expressed via X (formerly named Twitter) after the 5-year-old boy was left in critical condition and another man suffered an injury. "May the healing hands of God touch the lives of everyone involved and provide comfort during this difficult time."
His message continued: "In the face of such darkness, we must hold onto our faith and remember evil will not prevail. God will guide us through the darkest of times. Together, we will rise above this tragedy and stand firm in our commitment to love and support one another."
"In times like these, our faith is tested, but it is also strengthened. We don’t always understand why things like this happen, but we know that God is in control," the religious author, 60, continued, then concluding, "please join me in continued prayer for healing and peace."
Before breaking silence on the scary situation, Osteen reposted a real-time upload from Lakewood Church's X account, stating: "There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene. That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community."
Further information later revealed the woman, estimated to have been between the ages of 30 to 35 years old, opened fire while wearing a black trench coat and a backpack moments before 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, who provided the description during a news conference.
The gunman was shot and killed at the scene after two police officers stepped in to stop her. The young child accompanying the shooter was also hit and remains hospitalized in critical condition, per the police chief, though it's unclear which gun injured the boy.
An update regarding a potential motive in the incident, in addition to the woman's relationship to the child she held while shooting, has yet to be revealed.
The one man injured at the scene was shot in the leg and received treatment at the hospital.