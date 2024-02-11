Pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church Shooting: Police Rush to 'Active Scene' After 1 Person Possibly Injured
Is Pastor Joel Osteen ok?
On Sunday, February 11, police responded to a shooting at the famous televangelist’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.
"The active scene is at Lakewood Church," the Houston Police Department wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, though they did not disclose details of who or what occurred.
Just before the authorities shared their news, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote: "Info remains preliminary, as things remain dynamic. It is believed that a possible shooter is down, shot by one of our [deputies] on-scene. I’m enroute to the scene," on the social media platform.
The church itself announced that the location "is an active situation involving shots fired.”
"Law enforcement is on the scene," the institution continued. "That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community."
As OK! previously reported, the shocking incident came after a plumber found suspicious things in the walls on the holy building, according to KRPC Channel 2.
“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the plumber told the radio host of the November 10 job. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like, ‘Oh wow!'"
The discovery of the mysterious envelopes came about seven years after $600,000 was allegedly taken from the church's safe. Though the Houston police reportedly never solved the crime.
However, the blue-collar worker did not keep the cash for himself, as they shared, “I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in.”
The host then asked the plumber, “Don’t you want to know what happened, I mean they stole the money, but they didn’t get it out of the wall. Did they have an accident, you know what I mean? It’s like, why did they never go back? If it’s that money, why did they never go back?”
The church itself has since confirmed the incident, though the representative was tight lipped.
“Recently, while repair work was being done at Lakewood Church, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found,” the statement stated. “Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting them with their investigation. Lakewood has no further comment at this time.”