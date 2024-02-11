Pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church Shooting: Police Rush to 'Active Scene' After 1 Person Possibly Injured

"The active scene is at Lakewood Church," the Houston Police Department wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, though they did not disclose details of who or what occurred.

Just before the authorities shared their news, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote: "Info remains preliminary, as things remain dynamic. It is believed that a possible shooter is down, shot by one of our [deputies] on-scene. I’m enroute to the scene," on the social media platform.