Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Gushes Over 'Gracious' and 'Smart' Taylor Swift Ahead of 2024 Super Bowl

ed kelce
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 11 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Seems like Ed Kelce wouldn’t be opposed for Taylor Swift to join the family!

On Saturday February 10, the father of the pop star’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, gushed over Taylor in an interview with a news outlet.

ed kelce
Source: @papakelce/Instagram

Ed Kelce is the father of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.

“Every game there’s people crowding outside the front of that suite trying to get a glimpse of Taylor, wanting to meet Taylor,” Ed explained of the Grammy winner attending his son’s football games.

“Taylor’s very gracious, but she can’t do everything,” he added of the star, who many have rumored Travis will proposed to if the Chiefs pull out a win at the Sunday, February 11, Super Bowl.

“And she’s got security guys who don’t want her doing anything. That’s their job and she’s smart enough to know, ‘I’m paying these guys to keep me safe. I should probably listen to them,'” he continued of the Eras Tour performer.

“But if it was up to her she’d be out there with everyone who wants her,” he shared.

taylor travis
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has met both of Travis' parents Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce.

As OK! previously reported, Travis was recently asked about the engagement speculation during a press conference ahead of the big game.

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” the reporter asked the athlete.

“I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now,” the Chiefs tight end responded.

Elsewhere in the chat, Travis answered more questions about the blonde beauty, who won two Grammys on February 4.

ed kelce
Source: @papakelce/Instagram

Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce divorced over a decade ago.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
“She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself,” he said of his boo, adding, “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too."

Not only did Taylor take home two awards last week, but the record-breaking artist also announced her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which drops on April 19.

taylor travis
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in July 2023.

During the press conference, Travis admitted he has gotten a glimpse of the new music.

"I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," he shared.

Source: OK!
Additionally, the 35-year-old addressed how happy he is he and Taylor’s worlds have collided despite the backlash she has received from NFL supporters.

“Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life, and it’s been fun to gather the Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom and open them to the football world and sports world and it’s been cool to just experience that," Travis raved.

The Los Angeles Times interviewed Ed Kelce.

