'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Tell Pat Sajak To 'Calm Down' As Host Tries To Put Contestant In A Headlock After Winning Perfect Game
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is at it again.
On the Tuesday, March 22, episode, a contestant named Fred revealed he works as "a drama teacher, bar trivia host and professional wrestler" — and it was his last profession that clearly piqued Sajak's interest.
By the end of the show, Fred had racked up an impressive $75,000 throughout his perfect game, prompting his father to come out and give him a hug. But before the credits rolled, Sajak approached him and tried to put a wrestling move on him by placing one of the contestant's hands behind his back while attempting a headlock.
The moment was met with skepticism from fans, who shared their reactions via Twitter.
"Lost your mind @patsajak?" one social media user questioned, while another wrote, "Calm down Pat."
"I would never wrestle a contestant like Sajak was doing if I was host of Wheel of Fortune," said a third.
As OK! previously shared, Sajak's behavior on the show has been ruffling feathers with producers as well, as aside from acting out, he's recently made a handful of blunders.
"Network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act," a source spilled to one outlet. "Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior. Now no one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White thinks he's good for the show."
"They've made things very uncomfortable for Pat," the insider explained of tension on the set. "Hardly anyone talks to him between takes. Makeup and wardrobe people do their jobs and then scram. The pressure's getting too much for Pat. If and when he quits, it'll be to save face. But everyone will know he was show the exit door."
It's unclear who would fill his spot, as White admitted she can't see herself doing the show without her longtime costar. "I just visualize us just being there. I can't think beyond that," she confessed in an interview last year. "I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?"