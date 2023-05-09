'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Insist Contestant Was 'Robbed' of Win by Host Pat Sajak: 'Episode Was a Total Failure'
Wheel of Fortune fans aren't happy with Pat Sajak.
On the Wednesday, May 3, episode, contestant Neetu Varshney missed out on some money after she seemingly answered the prompt as "in a moment's notice" instead of "at a moment's notice."
Competitor Jeremy Manos then clocked in the right answer, with Sajak, 76, telling Vashney, "Almost got it, but it’s 'at a moment’s notice.'"
However, countless fans expressed their frustrations over Manos' win, as they believed Vashney correctly said "at's" as well.
"Last's night episode was a total failure," one viewer declared on social media. "Contestant Neetu was called wrong incorrectly on two guesses and I’m sure it was due to her accent. Just waiting to see her invite back."
"@WheelofFortune You all robbed Neetu on last night’s episode," a second wrote in agreement. "She said the first two puzzles correctly but because of her accent Pat 'old Man sajak' said incorrect."
"@WheelofFortune NEETU LEGIT SAID TWO PUZZLES CORRECTLY AND YALL TOLD HER SHE WAS WRONG/ ITS HER ACCENT— BOTH PUZZLES SHE WAS CORRECT ON!!! Y’all robbed her, that ain’t right at all," another angry fan tweeted.
The TV star has been riling up WoF viewers for months now due to other errors and eyebrow raising remarks, leading to buzz that he could be axed from his long-running gig, as OK! previously shared.
"Network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act," one insider spilled to an outlet. "Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior. Now now one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White thinks he's good for the show."
"They've made things very uncomfortable for Pat. Hardly anyone talks to him between takes. Makeup and wardrobe people do their jobs and then scram," the source said of how staff has acted on set. "The pressure's getting too much for Pat. If and when he quits, it'll be to save face. But everyone will know he was show the exit door."
Sajak, who's held the hosting spot since the show's 1975 inception, hasn't commented on the backlash over the May 3 episode.