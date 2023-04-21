Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews' 4-Month-Old Son Is Almost As Big As Their 2-Year-Old Daughter: See New Photos!
Twice as nice! Now that Patrick Mahomes is in the offseason, he's utilizing all of his free time to be with loved ones.
Case in point: the athlete and wife Brittany Matthews, both 27, brought their two tykes to the studio for a family photo shoot.
The parents-of-two dressed in head-to-toe black for the snaps, putting daughter Sterling, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 4 months, in white and cream tones.
In one adorable picture just of the little ones, they placed the baby in front of their daughter, which made Matthews realize just how quickly their son was growing. "How long till Bronze catches Sterling in size??" she quipped with laughing emojis in a Thursday, April 20, Instagram Story upload.
After working the camera, the pack headed home, where the lovebirds once again put the kiddos in matching outfits, with both of them rocking pale green T-shirts, cream pants and a pair of Adidas sneakers.
Earlier in the week, the blonde beauty revealed their son had started to try and hold his bottle all on his own.
While the pair are as hands-on as possible with their children, Matthews wasn't afraid to admit they also have a nanny.
"Never feel guilty you gotta do what you gotta do!" she told a fan during a Q&A when asked if she hired help.
The mom-of-two noted their nanny doesn't have "specific hours," and just comes "when I have something to do or we are away on a trip. When there are days I know I'm just gonna be chilling with not much to do she doesn't come in!"
Fans have also turned to Matthews for advice on handling jealousy, to which she gave a very honest answer to.
"I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed. But I am now to a point where I could care less!" she said of women approaching her NFL star husband. "It's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are. They are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace."