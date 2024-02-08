Travis Kelce's Relationship With Taylor Swift 'Never Gets Mentioned' Among Chiefs Team, Reveals General Manager

"If you didn't go online, you would have no idea that he's in a relationship with Taylor Swift," Veach, 46, admitted of the talented tight end. "[Kelce] doesn't talk about it, players don't talk about it. You'd think you'd hear the songs at practice and all the guys getting on him, this and that, but there's such a high amount of respect for each other in this locker room."

While chatter about Swift and Kelce might have fizzled out by now, especially as the Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, there was no denying the highly-publicized romance wasn't the talk of the team when news the two were an item first came to light.