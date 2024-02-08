Travis Kelce's Relationship With Taylor Swift 'Never Gets Mentioned' Among Chiefs Team, Reveals General Manager
Believe it or not, Taylor Swift isn't a topic of conversation in the Chiefs locker room.
The Kansas City Chiefs' general manager, Brett Veach, revealed the surprisingly minimal discussion of Travis Kelce's relationship with the 14-time Grammy winner during a guest appearance on the Wednesday, February 7, episode of Fescoe in the Morning Show on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio.
"If you didn't go online, you would have no idea that he's in a relationship with Taylor Swift," Veach, 46, admitted of the talented tight end. "[Kelce] doesn't talk about it, players don't talk about it. You'd think you'd hear the songs at practice and all the guys getting on him, this and that, but there's such a high amount of respect for each other in this locker room."
While chatter about Swift and Kelce might have fizzled out by now, especially as the Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, there was no denying the highly-publicized romance wasn't the talk of the team when news the two were an item first came to light.
"Honestly, after the first week or two, it never gets brought up, it never gets mentioned," Veach explained before pointing out the NFL's controversial coverage of Swift during games.
The football executive concluded: "The only time that we realize it, is when we're looking at our phones during the TV timeout and CBS is zooming in on Taylor, you're reminded that they're together. But Travis is a straight pro and the guys treat him like that."
Swift and Kelce first shocked the world when they went public with their relationship in September 2023.
And while his love for the "Cruel Summer" singer seems stronger than ever, Kelce confirmed he's "motivated and still locked in" ahead of his big-time matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nev., this weekend, calling it the "biggest game of my life" during Wednesday's episode of his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.
"I think it’s a part of the culture and the leadership that we've already got to kind of make sure we focus on this thing," Travis detailed, giving an appreciative nod to his coaches and teammates. "We’ve got one week man, if we do what we need to do and we play our game and we find a way to win this game, we can party and have fun in Vegas for the rest of our lives."
"You’ve got to focus on this game for what is it, five more days now," he noted. "And that’s the biggest focus. Let all the excitement... there will be plenty of Super Bowls for you to attend for the festivities when you’re done playing the game, or still playing, and I think everybody is pretty motivated and still locked in on the task in hand, and it’s exciting being out here in Vegas, I’ll tell you that."