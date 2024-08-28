Travis Kelce Buys Stake in Racehorse Named After Girlfriend Taylor Swift: 'No-Brainer'
From "White Horse" to racehorse!
Travis Kelce recently purchased a stake in a racehorse named "Swift Delivery" — a sweet nod to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
Team Valor International founder and CEO Barry Irwin confirmed the Kansas City Chiefs player's investment in the 3-year-old racehorse via phone call on Tuesday, August 27, telling a news publication: "It’s very exciting."
"I met him at the Kentucky Derby and got to spend some time with him and stuff, and we talked about horses and everything. When this horse came to light and it was owned by one of my partners already, with the name I figured this has got to be a no-brainer," Irwin explained.
After news broke about Travis' purchase, his brother, Jason Kelce, took to social media to comedically ask, "But does it have an enlarged heart…. Can this horse do it with a broken heart!" in reference to his younger sibling's girlfriend's hit song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
As Travis' stake in "Swift Delivery" went viral on social media, a TikTok user uploaded a video sharing her reaction to finding out her favorite singer's boyfriend invested in a horse she allegedly named after 14-time Grammy winner.
"My boyfriend's family owns a stable of racehorses and part of the business is buying and selling them," said Emily Salvkin, who first posted a video in April 2023 featuring a list of potential names she was thinking of sending in — including "Swift Delivery."
"But the best part about it is naming them. So when they bought a new horse, they tasked my boyfriend and I with coming up with a bunch of names for the new horse they bought and future ones they wanted to buy," she noted. "I came up with 'Swift Delivery' because I love Taylor Swift. My horse that I named was 'Swift Delivery.'"
Salvkin admitted she was "so upset" when she found out they were selling the horse — "but then I found out today that Travis Kelce bought my horse!"
"I am freaking out," she confessed toward the end of the TikTok video.
Back in May, Travis reflected on his experience at the Kentucky Derby during an episode of his and Jason's "New Heights" podcast, recalling how he was "a nose away from winning that f------ thing" before the horses he bet on fell short of first place.
"I was a beginner. I didn't get too far into that," Travis said, mentioning he put money on two horses, Numbers 11 and 2 — which notably add up to Taylor's favorite number, 13. "I just wanted to f------- put the money that I brought in there and throw it down on like one horse and just get f------- pumped if that thing was even close. And sure enough, coming around that corner, you see that thing … come up."
"I almost f------ won $100,000 off a Japanese horse in the Kentucky Derby. Do you think America would have shamed me for that?” Travis joked.