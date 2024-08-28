Travis Kelce Buys Stake in Racehorse Named After Girlfriend Taylor Swift: 'No-Brainer'

Team Valor International founder and CEO Barry Irwin confirmed the Kansas City Chiefs player's investment in the 3-year-old racehorse via phone call on Tuesday, August 27, telling a news publication: "It’s very exciting."

"I met him at the Kentucky Derby and got to spend some time with him and stuff, and we talked about horses and everything. When this horse came to light and it was owned by one of my partners already, with the name I figured this has got to be a no-brainer," Irwin explained.