Patrick Swayze Was 'Neurotic' and a 'Tiny Bit Insecure' While Filming 'To Wong Foo,' Reveals John Leguizamo

Despite his minor moments of tension with Swayze, the Romeo + Juliet star gushed that To Wong Foo has become a "very important film" over the year.

"A lot of transgender kids and LGBTQ+ kids come up to me who are now a little older and say because of that character they felt confident to come out to their parents," he shared. "That’s what art is supposed to do. Art is supposed to give people courage. Art is supposed to teach people empathy. That’s what I got in the business for."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!