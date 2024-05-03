Patrick Swayze Was 'Neurotic' and a 'Tiny Bit Insecure' While Filming 'To Wong Foo,' Reveals John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo revealed what it was like to work with Patrick Swayze on the set of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.
The 1995 LGBTQ+ cult classic — which also stars Wesley Snipes — revolves around three drag queens who embark on a road trip to Los Angeles together. During an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, the Encanto actor admitted Swayze was a bit "difficult" throughout filming.
"Rest in peace, I love him. He was just neurotic and I’m not … you know, I’m neurotic too but, I don’t know," he said. "He was just … it was difficult working with him. Just neurotic, I think maybe a tiny bit insecure."
"And then Wesley and I, we vibed because we’re people of color and we got each other," he continued. "And I’m also an improviser, and [Patrick] didn’t like that."
The 63-year-old explained the Ghost actor "couldn't keep up" with their many line improvisations that had been encouraged by director Beeban Kidron.
"It would make him mad and upset sometimes," he noted, referring to Swayze. "He’d be like, ‘Are you gonna say a line like that?’ I’d go, ‘You know me. I’m gonna do me. I’m gonna just keep making up lines,' He goes, ‘Well, can you just say the line the way it is?’ I go, ‘I can’t.'"
Despite his minor moments of tension with Swayze, the Romeo + Juliet star gushed that To Wong Foo has become a "very important film" over the year.
"A lot of transgender kids and LGBTQ+ kids come up to me who are now a little older and say because of that character they felt confident to come out to their parents," he shared. "That’s what art is supposed to do. Art is supposed to give people courage. Art is supposed to teach people empathy. That’s what I got in the business for."
Swayze was later nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor. Leguizamo earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.
Additionally, To Wong Foo was nominated for a GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Award in 1996.