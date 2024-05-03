OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > john leguizamo
OK LogoNEWS

Patrick Swayze Was 'Neurotic' and a 'Tiny Bit Insecure' While Filming 'To Wong Foo,' Reveals John Leguizamo

patrick swayze neurotic tiny bit insecure to wong foo john leguizamopp
Source: mega
By:

May 3 2024, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

John Leguizamo revealed what it was like to work with Patrick Swayze on the set of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.

The 1995 LGBTQ+ cult classic — which also stars Wesley Snipes — revolves around three drag queens who embark on a road trip to Los Angeles together. During an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, the Encanto actor admitted Swayze was a bit "difficult" throughout filming.

Article continues below advertisement
patrick swayze neurotic tiny bit insecure to wong foo john leguizamo
Source: mega

John Leguizamo spoke with Andy Cohen about 'To Wong Foo'.

"Rest in peace, I love him. He was just neurotic and I’m not … you know, I’m neurotic too but, I don’t know," he said. "He was just … it was difficult working with him. Just neurotic, I think maybe a tiny bit insecure."

"And then Wesley and I, we vibed because we’re people of color and we got each other," he continued. "And I’m also an improviser, and [Patrick] didn’t like that."

Article continues below advertisement
patrick swayze neurotic tiny bit insecure to wong foo john leguizamo
Source: mega

Patrick Swayze starred as 'Vida' in the cult classic.

Article continues below advertisement

The 63-year-old explained the Ghost actor "couldn't keep up" with their many line improvisations that had been encouraged by director Beeban Kidron.

"It would make him mad and upset sometimes," he noted, referring to Swayze. "He’d be like, ‘Are you gonna say a line like that?’ I’d go, ‘You know me. I’m gonna do me. I’m gonna just keep making up lines,' He goes, ‘Well, can you just say the line the way it is?’ I go, ‘I can’t.'"

MORE ON:
john leguizamo
Article continues below advertisement
patrick swayze neurotic tiny bit insecure to wong foo john leguizamo
Source: mega

John Leguizamo called 'To Wong Fu' a 'very important film.'

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his minor moments of tension with Swayze, the Romeo + Juliet star gushed that To Wong Foo has become a "very important film" over the year.

"A lot of transgender kids and LGBTQ+ kids come up to me who are now a little older and say because of that character they felt confident to come out to their parents," he shared. "That’s what art is supposed to do. Art is supposed to give people courage. Art is supposed to teach people empathy. That’s what I got in the business for."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
patrick swayze neurotic tiny bit insecure to wong foo john leguizamo
Source: mega

'To Wong Fu' earned a nomination for a GLAAD award in 1996.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Swayze was later nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor. Leguizamo earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

Additionally, To Wong Foo was nominated for a GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Award in 1996.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.