Pauly D Reveals Daughter Amabella, 10, Has to Follow Certain 'Rules' When Using Her Phone: 'She's Not Allowed to Have TikTok'
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and baby mama Amanda Markert's daughter, Amabella, is growing up fast!
In a new interview, the Jersey Shore star revealed the tot — who turns 11 in June — got a cell phone last year, but like most kids, there are "rules" that go along with having the device.
"She got the iPhone 15 for Christmas, so that was a big deal. And it's good for me because I can talk to her all the time, especially when I'm traveling," he noted.
"She gets it taken away if her grades aren't good, and stuff like that," the dad-of-one, 43, spilled, adding he and Markert also monitor which apps the young student is downloading.
"She's not allowed to have TikTok. She's too young," said the DJ. "She does do the kids YouTube though, and I don't know, I feel like that's basically TikTok anyway. They do all the dances."
DelVecchio didn't reveal what they'll be getting their child for her birthday, though they're all in the process of putting together her party.
"It's tough to find a theme for an 11-year-old girl!" he admitted. "But she loves the Sugar Factory, so we'll probably have it there. But I'm still trying to figure out a theme."
Though all of his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars have allowed their children to be in front of the cameras, Amabella has yet to make an appearance on the show.
However, the tot is still very involved in her dad's life, and he revealed last year that Amabella is very close with his girlfriend, Nikki Hall.
"They love each other, so I'm happy," he gushed in a past interview.
"It was great. They were both nervous, which is so funny, but I told them they have nothing to be nervous about," he said of the first time they met. "And I told Nikki, I was like, 'She's just a mini-me.' And I told Amabella the same thing, 'Nikki's great.' And now they FaceTime every five minutes."
The Rhode Island native and Hall met on the first season of his dating show, Double Shot at Love — though at the end of the first season, he decided not to pursue a relationship with her.
However, when she returned for Season 2, they reconnected, and the pair has now been dating since 2020.
People spoke with the MTV star about his daughter.