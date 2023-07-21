Aubrey O'Day Insists Ex Donald Trump Jr. Isn't 'in the Same League' as Her Ex Pauly D: 'That Hurts'
Aubrey O'Day would take Donald Trump Jr. over DJ Pauly D any day of the week.
During a guest appearance on Sofia Franklin’s "Sophia With an F" podcast, the "Show Stopper" singer expressed her frustration with people constantly comparing her mixed bag of ex-lovers.
"The fact that I do interviews and they say, 'Oh we should’ve known you were with Don because you were with Pauly' and they say these names in the same sentence and I’m like, 'whoa!'" O'Day admitted.
"That to me hurts the most because a guy that had a tanning bed in his home in Rhode Island that was chosen to be part of a show that was made to laugh at them is so beyond different than Donald Trump Jr. They are not even in the same league," she continued, throwing shade at the Jersey Shore star, whose real name is Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr.
O'Day finds the comparison of Trump Jr. and Pauly D "horrific," calling it "one big equation of f------."
During the interview, the Danity Kane frontwoman acknowledged her recent shocking confession regarding the first time she and Trump Jr. had intercourse.
In case you missed it, O'Day recently confessed that she and Trump Jr. allegedly got down and dirty "in a gay night club bathroom," back in 2011 — while he was still married to his ex-wife, Vanessa, as OK! previously reported.
The Ex on the Beach alum subtly explained to Franklin her reasoning for exposing the jaw-dropping experience during her recent appearance on Michael Cohen’s "Mea Culpa" podcast, noting she wanted to "clarify that the man [she] loved was not a mockery" like people see him today.
She also wanted to bring attention to the coincidental location of intercourse since Trump Jr. hasn't been "respectful to the gay community" in more recent years.
"He was an intellect. He was well-pedigreed. He was incredibly insightful and wise," she gushed over who her former "soulmate" used to be.
As for Pauly D — whom O'Day was in an on-again, off-again relationship with from 2016-2018 — the "Damaged" vocalist had nothing nice to say, opting to keep quiet about the DJ's character.