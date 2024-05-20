Prince Harry Is 'Ready to Forgive' the Royal Family — But King Charles and Prince William Are 'Resisting'

"Early on it was Harry who was demanding an apology,'' Bond told an outlet. "There was going to be no meeting of minds or meeting in reality until there was an apology for the affronts he thought had been made to his wife."

"But now I think the tables have turned somewhat. Messages coming from Harry's side are that he's ready at least to forgive and that he loves his family. He's said that quite publicly. He wants to see more of them," she continued. "But it is Charles and William who seem to be resisting reconciliation at this point so I think it was first one, then the other."