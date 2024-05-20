Prince Harry Is 'Ready to Forgive' the Royal Family — But King Charles and Prince William Are 'Resisting'
Prince Harry traveled to London to celebrate the Invictus Games, but he failed to reunite with King Charles and Prince William. According to royal expert, Jennie Bond the king and his heir are struggling to mend things with the Duke of Sussex.
"Early on it was Harry who was demanding an apology,'' Bond told an outlet. "There was going to be no meeting of minds or meeting in reality until there was an apology for the affronts he thought had been made to his wife."
"But now I think the tables have turned somewhat. Messages coming from Harry's side are that he's ready at least to forgive and that he loves his family. He's said that quite publicly. He wants to see more of them," she continued. "But it is Charles and William who seem to be resisting reconciliation at this point so I think it was first one, then the other."
OK! previously reported commentator Christopher Andersen discussed the status of William and Harry's rivalry after the duke traveled to Nigeria alongside Meghan Markle.
"They have chosen to ignore Harry, to freeze him out, and to not let him get under their skin when they are facing so many critical challenges," Andersen told an outlet. "In a way, I think that is even sadder. It’s been said that hate isn’t the opposite of love – indifference is."
"The King and Prince William are not surprised when Harry makes trips abroad, even when Meghan [Markle] accompanies him," the author continued. "And I don’t get the sense they begrudge Harry [for] his ties to Africa. Charles and William have crossed Harry off their list for a plethora of reasons, but making a brief trip with one reporter and one photographer in tow isn’t one of them."
While in Lagos and Abuja, Andersen noted the duo's entourage was small for royals.
"One reporter and one photographer do not a royal tour make," Andersen explained. "Harry and Meghan have significantly scaled back their entourage. They have also sought to make their appearances abroad seem as informal and unofficial-looking as possible. My sense is that they are taking pains not to appear as if they are overstepping their bounds."
According to the commentator, the Windsors are avoiding the Invictus Games founder.
"Right now, the royal family is united in its determination to act as if Harry and Meghan don’t exist," Andersen continued. "One hopes that won’t last forever, and that either William or the king will be courageous and far-sighted enough to take the olive branch Harry repeatedly extends to them."
"Finding a legitimate part-time royal role for Harry and his family could be a huge shot in the arm for the monarchy at a time when the royals need all the help they can get. But at the moment, it’s not looking good," he added.
Bond spoke to Times Radio.