Morbid & Wrong Farewell: Twitter Trend Causes Scared Fans To Think Queen Latifah Died

The public is confusing their Queens. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, viral Tweets began spiraling out misconception that Queen Latifah had actually been the one to die.

“I told my mama the Queen died, she talking about ‘LATIFAH ????’” stated one Tweet, which sparked thousands of users engagement.

The longest-reigning British Heir peacefully passed away in her home in Scotland at the age of 96. The award-winning singer is alive and well at the age of 52.