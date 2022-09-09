Morbid & Wrong Farewell: Twitter Trend Causes Scared Fans To Think Queen Latifah Died
The public is confusing their Queens. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, viral Tweets began spiraling out misconception that Queen Latifah had actually been the one to die.
“I told my mama the Queen died, she talking about ‘LATIFAH ????’” stated one Tweet, which sparked thousands of users engagement.
The longest-reigning British Heir peacefully passed away in her home in Scotland at the age of 96. The award-winning singer is alive and well at the age of 52.
“When y’all said the queen died I thought y’all were talking about Queen Latifah. Talk about being shook,” admitted another fan in a post.
“[This] app had me scared I thought Queen Latifah died I was really about to cry,” said one user in reference to Twitter trending the wrong ‘royal’ death.
The misinformation drew a great deal of attention, which caused distraction from The Royal Family’s Tweet to the public regarding Queen Elizabeth’s passing.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," read the statement. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Latifah has not commented on trending statements mistaking her death, and has also not participated in any warm wishes to the Queen like other celebrities have. Throughout Hollywood, stars quickly began to speak out to bid a bittersweet farewell to the Heir's long lived life.
"What an elegant, incredible woman. 💔," shared Jennifer Garner on Instagram beside a photo of a young Queen Elizabeth.
The Girls Trip actress didn't seem to notice the laughable social media mistake, as she's been busy promoting her new movie with Ludacris, 44.
End of The Road officially released on Netflix on Friday, September 9, leaving both Latifah and the "Act a Fool" rapper ecstatic. The dynamic duo play brother and sister in the new flick that revolves around a thrilling family road trip.
While fans are happy to see their favorite Hollywood star was alive and well, they will have to wait and see how the plot ends for her character, Brenda, as she finds her way through a barren, New Mexico desert.