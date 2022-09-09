Queen Elizabeth II Enjoyed 'Fun' Last Weekend Before Death

"It was a fantastic visit. Her memory was absolutely amazing, and she was really full of fun," Reverend Iain Greenshields, a Church of Scotland minister who had lunch with the late royal, Prince Charles, now King Charles III, and Princess Anne last Saturday, September 3, said one day after she died.

The reverend said the queen was in such great spirits that he was shocked to hear of her rapidly declining health in the early hours of Thursday, as the palace released a statement before news of her death: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."