Inside Queen Elizabeth II's Final Moments: What We Know

In the months leading up to her passing, Queen Elizabeth II faced several health scares.

In October 2021, the Queen spent a night in the hospital for “preliminary investigations,” per Buckingham Palace, forcing her to cancel an official trip to Northern Ireland scheduled for the same day. She returned home the following afternoon, where she “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.”

INSIDE QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S AILING HEALTH SINCE LOSING HUSBAND PRINCE PHILIP

Just weeks after her release, in November, the Queen endured a back injury, prompting her to miss a formal service for Remembrance Sunday.