Don’t expect Hilaria Baldwin to disappear into the shadows just because claims surfaced about the authenticity of her Spanish heritage. The troubled wife of Alec Baldwin is looking to extend her 15 minutes of fame by joining Dancing With the Stars, OK! has learned.

“Hilaria has always wanted to be famous. She is one of the most thirsty wives of a celebrity in the business. At red carpet events she seeks out the press and isn’t shy about posting half-naked pictures on social media to get attention. Now, she wants to stay in the spotlight and look at opportunities, including Dancing with the Stars,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Within 24 hours of the embarrassing accusations, Hilaria was on the phone with The New York Times. Don’t expect this to end any time soon. She is shameless. Hilaria has big plans in 2021.”

Born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston, she has reinvented herself as “Hilaria,” fooling many people and outlets, including the Today show, along the way. After a social media user revealed the mom of five is not from Spain and was actually born in the U.S., she took to social media to share her side of the story.

“I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture,” she began. “This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

“This is TV gold for Tyra Banks and Dancing With the Stars. Tyra has made the show exciting again and isn’t afraid to cast controversial people on it,” an ABC insider reveals. “Hilaria is exactly the sort of star Tyra wants. They will let her wear Spanish costumes when she performs and even cook her paella backstage.”

It wouldn’t be a total surprise if the 36-year-old did decide to join the reality show since another source previously told OK! she is “secretly loving all this attention.”

“It is usually her husband that claims he is the victim, locked up at home, not able to leave his apartment without the press following him. Now it’s her time, and she is playing the part even better than him,” the source revealed. “Hilaria is now the center of attention and feels like she is a movie star. All the media coverage is bad, but she doesn’t mind, the whole world is talking about her.”

Hilaria tried to clear the air about the accusations again while chatting with The New York Times on December 30.

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear,” she said. “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

Hilaria also pointed out that since she grew up around Spanish and American culture, it has made her who she is today. “Who is to say what you’re allowed to absorb and not absorb growing up? This has been a part of my whole life,” she said. “I can’t make it go away just because some people don’t understand it.”