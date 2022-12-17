Pete Davidson Attends Hockey Game With Costars Chase Sui Wonders & Rachel Sennot, Emily Ratajkowski MIA
A night on the town! Though rumor has it that Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's romance is heating up, the model wasn't present when the Staten Island native stopped by the New York Rangers game on Thursday, December 15.
Instead, the comedian was out with Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costars Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott.
In photos from the night out, Davidson, 29, was situated between the ladies, donning a navy blue baseball cap, brown hooded sweatshirt and black coat. It looks like things were strictly platonic for the trio, though the same can't be said for the Saturday Night Live alum's relationship with Ratajkowski, 31.
As OK! previously reported, an insider spilled the pair "are going strong and getting a little more serious." The twosome "are really enjoying their time together" and have bonded over things like their "love of the East Coast," added the source.
The duo has been spotted on several dates, including a New York Knick game in November and a Friendsgiving dinner that same month.
However, it looks like the mom-of-one is playing the field, as she's also been seen out a few times with Orazio Rispo, a DJ she was first romantically linked to in October after photos of them locking lips surfaced.
Ratajkowski herself hinted she wasn't interested in settling down when she posted a TikTok in which she mouthed the words, "I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way."
While the brunette bombshell has never publicly dated another woman, she's been candidly discussing her sexuality over the past few months, telling Harper's Bazaar, "I think sexuality is on a sliding scale.I don’t really believe in straight people."
Her revelation comes after she filed to divorce Sebastian Bear-McClard in September amid rumors he was unfaithful. The pair share 1-year-old son Sylvester.
