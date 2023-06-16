Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving 3 Months After Crashing Into House, Due in Court Next Month
Pete Davidson's isn't getting off scot-free after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home this past March, as on on Friday, June 16, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office charged him with reckless driving.
"Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years," a spokesperson for the DA's office stated to an outlet in the wakes of the news. "This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."
His arraignment is set for Thursday, July 27.
As OK! reported, the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, was cruising around the neighborhood in a Mercedes with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, 27, in the passenger seat when the accident happened.
Davidson lost control of the wheel, resulting in the car hitting a fire hydrant before crashing into a random person's house. No one was hurt in the mess, and drugs or alcohol weren't believed to be a factor. There were also no arrests made.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At the time of the collision, only a 16-year-old girl was home. In an interview, her father admitted she was "a bit" traumatized from the ordeal, and she originally thought she was experiencing an earthquake.
The family said they didn't plan to sue, and it was noted that the Bupkis star would be covering the undisclosed cost of the damages. OK! obtained photos from the incident, which showed part of the house caved in, as well as tire marks on the grass and broken bushes.
According to TMZ , the first to report on the official charges against Davidson, the Staten Island native could be hit with a sentence of up to 90 days in jail or a fine.