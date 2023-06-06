'F*** You': Pete Davidson Berates PETA for Calling Out Comedian After Buying Puppy From Breeder

Nachminovitch released a statement to a news publication after learning Davidson bought a cavapoo puppy from Citipups in Manhattan last month and that the dog had come from a breeder.

After reading the PETA VP's public message, in which she called the situation "tragic" and told the actor to "show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future," Davidson angrily dialed Nachminovitch and left an explicit voicemail for her, explaining he is "severely allergic to dogs" and needed to buy this certain breed — as they are nearly hypoallergenic due to lack of shedding.